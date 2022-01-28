Give women a chance in governance, says Lokpobiri

Mrs Sisan Lokpobiri has underscored the need for women to be given chances in governance in the country as she said that she will be giving her people an effective representation if give the opportunity to do so. This is coming on the heels of her intention to go to the Federal House of Representatives to represent Bayelsa West Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking at the weekend after going round to consult the leaders of the party, Lokpobiri maintained that her decision to throw her hat in the ring was borne out of her desire to give the district an effective representation at the national assembly. Susan Lokpobiri who is the wife of the former minister, states for agriculture and natural resources Heineken Lokpobiri stressed that her passion was to help the vulnerable in the society. She said; “I have what it takes to contest and win represent the people of Bayelsa West Federal Constituency.”

