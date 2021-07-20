Givers Supportive Foundation fetes with 10 elderly Nigerians

Metro & Crime

As part of its commitment to give life a meaning, the Givers Supportive Foundation has donated relief materials to 10 lucky elderly persons given the difficulties omposer by torrential rains this year.

Founder of GSF, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, who embarked on visit  recently, noted that elderly persons deserve all the care they can get and urged other organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to rise up to the challenge of caring for them.

Speaking at one of the homes of the beneficiaries, Smith added that in addition to the 10 persons visited; GSF donatee relief materials to more than 200 families during the nationwide lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, he embraced philanthropy in 2018 in a bid to see more Nigerians beat the score of poverty, noting that the fact that a significant percentage of Nigerians live in abject poverty makes it mandatory for the privilege to arise and assist others not so fortunate.

“We helped more people during the COVID-19 lockdown. We shared foodstuff, such as semolina, spaghetti and noodles, to over 200 families every day. We are planning to improve more in our area of giving and supporting the less privileged and in reaching out to many people who are sick or handicapped,” he said.

Givers Supportive Foundation has been in the vanguard of the crusade against hunger, poverty, deprivation and sickness amongst the less privileged ones in the country, as part of Smith’s commitment to supporting the global action against lack; one of the core focuses of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN)

Since its establishment, GSF Foundation has done quite a lot and Smith, a certified public administrator from the Lokoja-based Salem University, says there is no going back as the NGO is committed to breaking new grounds in philanthropy.

“We have helped many people suffering from kidney and heart diseases, breast cancer and hydrocephalus, all of whom had successful surgeries,” he stated,with a sense of fulfilment and joy.

Although inadequate funds, lack of trust and transparency are two major hurdles facing charity organizations in Nigeria, Smith wants  the federal government to support more hospitals by equipping them adequately and, in turn, support non-for-profit organization s like GSF to reach out to as many people in need of assistance as possible.

The Givers Supportive Foundation boss further enjoined well-placed Nigerians to embrace the art of giving, adding that “help comes from anywhere; whatsoever help you render today will come back to you tomorrow. Who knows, the person you help today can be of help to you tomorrow.”

Speaking of the attitude of Nigerians towards giving, he said: “When many people see the cases we posted on our Facebook page, they are always touched, and many of them are willing to help and support through donations.”

While taking stock of the progress report of Givers Supportive Foundation in the past two years, he reviewed the NGO’s long-term objectives this way: “We remain committed to offering support to the less privileged, the sick people and the extremely poor, and we will continue to provide opportunities for them, and these include widows, widowers and orphans in motherless children homes.”

On Givers Supportive Foundation’s plan for the second half of the year, he said: “We have been able to visit over five states. In December 2021, we will be going to Lagos State to do more for the less privileged.”

