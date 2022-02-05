Giving is one of my secrets to success, says Teczo Group of Companies CEO, Obaego

Like the saying, give, and it will be given to you. Founder and Chief Executive Officer of f Teczo Group of Companies, Ejiobi Charles Chibuike, who is popularly referred to as Obaego is one of the philanthropists around who has accomplished so much by being a cheerful giver and one of the few Nigerians to attribute his successes to helping the less privileged.

“I love to help people. I love to see people smile. And whenever I see people in that unfavorable condition I become really worried and out-of-sauce. To remain happy and fulfilled, I do my best to ensure everyone I can reach is happy and satisfied with what he/she has got,” Obaego said.

As of today, Obaego is the CEO of Teczo real estate company that centers around meeting the housing needs of the growing population in Nigeria, by offering professional and totally comprehensive property service to those clients who appreciate the benefits of dealing with one reliable point of contact through all facets of property transactions.

Obaego is also the Managing Director and CEO of other two different companies, namely Teczo Autos which is a licensed auto-company and Teczo Forex Bureau – a highly regulated business industry that deals in trading of foreign exchange to the public.

Obaego urges the young people who are in business to learn that philanthropy and business success go hand-in-hand in contemporary society.

“I am a living example. Everything I am today is a reward of what I gave out. So anyone whosoever desire to thrive in their line of business must cultivate the habit of giving.

“God has commanded man to be his brother’s keeper. Meaning we are all obligated to look after each other’s welfare. Anything contrary will be living in hypocrisy – the state of being thankful to God for providing enormously for you, but ignoring those who are less lucky and these people are our neighbours, families, and community members,” Obaego advised.

The Teczo businesses CEO further asserted that his entrepreneurial success also extends to relentless pursuit of knowledge outside Nigeria

“I love exploring and going around the world. It’s a habit I’m grateful for. Aside the fun part, it’s very educative and I have learnt some valuable lessons which have helped me in the running of my businesses,” said Ejiobi Charles Chibuike.

On how he handles competition in his various line of businesses, Obaego explained: “Competition is good for customers, therefore, I try to establish an excellent customer service in addition to building a strong online presence. But ultimately, customers are swayed by price, so I ensure I set competitive pricing, but more importantly, I reward customers’ loyalty.”

Obaego, speaking further on providing for the people as his root to success said: “As a business person, I have always considered the welfare of people as part of my business mission. That is why every Sunday in the month, I identify with the less privileged, especially widows, by providing for their wellbeing.”

