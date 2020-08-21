Giving legal teeth to fight against violence

It has been a long drawn battle. The passage of a law to stop violence against persons across the country has taken the front burner for some months now. In Bayelsa State, various groups are pushing, asking the state to do the needful. Pauline Onyibe reports from Yenagoa

It is said that in a society where there is no law and order, the people perish. That is why there are all forms of organizations doing their best to get the society working perfectly. One of those bodies is the civil society organizations and one of them is the Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD). CEHRD is a rural-based, nonprofit organization.

The organization focuses on three main themes, which include environment and conservation, human rights and gender equality, governance and rural development. In all its activities, CEHRD focuses most of the times on women- the reason it has done series of trainings for the women within Bayelsa State and in other states of the Niger Delta. One of such trainings was the one it organized recently for the women where they were trained on how to handle plastics which has caused a lot of environmental pollution.

The women, who were drawn from crude spill impacted communities, were taught on proper handling of plastics and chemical waste management in their homes and communities. The women were also trained on how to engage their community folks, especially those that are engage in artisanal refining about the dangers of unhealthy crude oil extraction and refining practices. Aside enlightening people, especially women on environmental matters, CEHRD also exposes women on the need for them to be self-reliant. The NGO however urged Bayelsa women recently to start utilizing their socio-cultural and economic rights in the society in order to be self-reliant.

During the entrepreneurship training organised by the NGO, with support from the Embassy of The Netherlands in Nigeria, for Bayelsa West Senatorial District women at Sagbama, the Programme Director of the group, Styvn Obodoekwe, urged the participants to endeavour to make good use of the knowledge acquired during the training. Some of the participants, however, said that they opted for petty trading, rather than remaining at home as full time housewives in order to achieve economic selfreliance.

Stella Mariah, one of the participants at the training said: “I started a petty business with a very small amount of money and started nurturing the business. Today, I no longer depend on my husband for the provision of basic needs. I rather contribute to the family upkeep.

I also give out loans to people.” Also in politics, CEHRD has exposed women of Bayelsa that they can be part of governance. During one of the trainings, Bayelsa women expressed commitment to participate in politics and governance at all levels.

At the Sagbama town hall meeting organised for the state branch of Women in Governance Network (WIGN) by CEHRD in conjunction with the Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria, the women said their experiences during the COVID 19 pandemic in the state and other parts of the country showed that without the participation of the citizens in governance, the government would turn themselves into an enemy of the people. Madam Kesiye Isou, one of the participants said: “We will continue to demand a level-playing ground in politics to enable citizens to contribute their own quota.”

Yet, as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic and as a result of recorded cases of rape, the NGO recently organized a peace walk to plead with the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to domesticate the violence against persons prohibition act in the state (VAAP). Speaking during a peace walk in Yenagoa which started from Peace Park and terminated at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly by CEHRD and some other civil society organizations, the representative of CEHRD, Dr David Vareba said: “Given the incessant cases of gender based violence and violence against persons, we call on the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to quicken legislative process on the VAPP bill and send to the governor to assent to it as quickly as possible. “We have come in peace.

We want to thank you and identify with what you have been doing on violence against persons prohibition bills. We are aware that this bill has passed the first and second reading and we were also part of the public hearing and at this stage, we know that any committed law making house is making everything possible to make sure that such a bill is passed.

“However, in the face of incessant violence against persons in rape and other gender based violence which we are all aware of as a result of this lockdown, we have gotten high tolls in cases of rape and other gender based violence. So, in as much as we are thanking you, we also want you to accelerate this bill so that sooner, it will be passed into law. “We are activists and we hold political actors by their words. We are going to take that very seriously. We are going to follow them up to ensure that what he has promised will be done.

“The bill could be passed and it will not be enforced. CEHRD has not been working in isolation of making the VAAP billed passed. We have been doing other things to ensure that once it is passed, then it will be enforced. “That is why we have done a multi-stake holder engagement. Since last year August, we have trained the police on the enforcement of this VAAP bill. We also saw the health sector. When it has to do with giving remedy to those who are violated. We have also trained the health workers on gender based violence response.

“They know the medical aspect but they don’t know how to empathize. Sometimes, those who are survivors of gender based violence shy away because they don’t follow the necessary principles and protocol in taking care of survivors. “There will also be a policy dialogue of the police, the health and the civil society to see how we can harness our different roles to see that once this bill is passed into law, it will be enforced.”

Responding to their demand, Tare Porri, the representative of the Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ngobere, thanked them for putting together the peace walk, adding that it can only take someone who is passionate and committed to do what the group has done. He said:“As you know, the most talked about and very important bill, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act is now standing before the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and has gone through the second reading. “We are at the committee stage and as a matter of fact, we have done public hearing.

We have gotten submission from various stakeholders and critical human rights activists, who are also in the forefront of fighting for the rights and privileges of our people, especially with relation to gender based violence. “Let me assure you that by the next sitting date, the Joint House Committee on Justice, Judiciary and Gender will certainly submit our report to the house. Of course, once that is done, it is the third and next stage is the assent by the governor.

“The approach to zero tolerance to violence is something that we must also encourage and that is the reason why we have all resolved to speed up the process in trying to pass this bill. In the next few weeks, I assure you, you will hear the good news.” He said. Also speaking, Tariere Egbegi, the chairperson, Nigeria Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Bayelsa State, said: “I feel so excited because this law once it is domesticated in Bayelsa State, will go a long way to strengthen the other laws we have on ground because this law expatiates on the definition of rape and defilement. “It also includes political actors when they met out violence against people in the society. It goes ahead to talk about psychological violence and different types of violence that we did not have before in our past laws.

“This law will go a long way to protect women, children, our boys, our men. It is all encompassing. It is no longer going to be business as usual. This law will go a long way to curb domestic violence and all forms of gender based violence in Bayelsa State. “There is an implementing body attached to this VAPP law and the implementing body is in the Ministry of Justice. We believe strongly that with the Ministry of Justice implementing VAAP law, making sure that it is implemented in Bayelsa State. “One thing with the law is that nobody is above the law.

No matter who you are in the society, you are not above the law. If you are a political actor or somebody that is prominent in the society, if you go against the law, the long arm of the law will catch you and you will be caught and be prosecuted and you will be imprisoned.

“I want to believe that this walk is going to make the House of Assembly paly their part by making sure that this bill is assented to in no distant time like they have promised today. I want to believe that they will keep to their word and in a few weeks from now, when you come back, I will tell you that VAAP has been domesticated in Bayelsa State.”

Rosemary Oweifawere, executive director, Girl Child Reproductive and Empowerment Health Initiative, in her response, said: “ I will be very grateful if the bill is domesticated because the NGOs in Yenagoa have been coming together to ensure that this VAAP bill is passed into law. “Once it is passed, offenders will be brought to book and we pray that it will be passed because it has just gone through the second reading.”

