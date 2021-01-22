Giving new life to an interventionist agency

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), an intervention agency of the Federal Government, has in the past few years passed through all forms of tumoil. There have been successive leadership in such a short time. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba that the current leadership appears to be generating the right buzz in the areas of influence of the agency

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is on the match again. The Interim Administrator of the commission is on the tour of duty. Opposition forces have sheathed their swords. They are anxiously waiting for a fresh breath of life in the area of zealous empowerment, resourceful development and investment drive at the interventionist agency.

It seemed like a dream when the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was constituted with executive fiat and were inaugurated under controversial circumstance over a year ago by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Against all odds, the President upheld the appointment of the members of the defunct IMC but opened a Forensic Audit’, which pitched members of the National Assembly against the members of the committee when issues of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds came to the front burner.

While the face-off lasted, names were called, salvoes were thrown, printable and unpribtable words were used, as back-biting greeted the acrimony and bickering greeted the public hearing on the NDDC by the National Assembly. The President was still unperturbed. He only relieved them of their services at his own time without compulsion.

But the President was compelled to remove Pondei few months after. The mouth of the opposing forces to the inauguration of the IMC by the President and the Niger Delta people, especially the Urhobo Political Movement (UPM), a Pan-Urhobo group in Delta State, was filled with laughter when the presidency harkened to a court order, sacked the committee and pronounced Barr. Emmanuel Effiong Akwa as the new Chief Executive Officer/ Administrator of the commission with immediate effect.

That pronouncement was through a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina, that, “Effiong Akwa, who has been the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA) in the NDDC, is to assume headship of the Commission till the completion of the forensic audit.”

Adesina said the sack of the IMC became necessary as, “a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”

A Federal High Court in Abuja recently issued an order restraining the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee from running the affairs of the Commission. It was a dream come true for Akwa, who went to bed on Friday, December 11, 2020 as Acting EDFA NDDC but woke up on Saturday, December 12, 2020 as the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission. The Urhobo group was particularly happy when the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, appointed a prominent Urhobo son, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity Affairs to Effiong Akwa.

The group called on all Urhobo and indeed other stakeholders in Niger Delta Region project to close rank and work with the Interim Administrator to restore the fortune of the interventionist agency. As if that was not enough, on Friday, January 15, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom State in a communiqué, co-signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Amos Etuk; the State Secretary, Comrade Dominic Akpan and three members of the Communiqué Drafting Committee (CDC), namely, Comrade Margaret Moore (Chairman), Comrade Gabriel Ekandem (Secretary) and Comrade Victor Ufot (Member), threw their weight behind the Federal Government in the appointment of Akwa for the NDDC job.

“The Congress commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Barr. Effiong Akwa, as Interim Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and called for support from all the stakeholders in the region for him, so that he can see off the forensic auditing of the Commission.

“Similarly, Congress expressed solidarity with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, for his efforts to reposition NDDC and again appealed to all the stakeholders in the region to allow peace to reign”, the communiqué read. Prior to this, foremost Ijaw leader and the Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, had received Akwa and his team, who visited him on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his residence in Abuja where he pledged to support him to deliver on the mandate that produced him. Clark, supported by other leaders of the region, including Ambassador Godsknows Igali, former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, appealed to youths and other stakeholders that are opposed to the new leadership of the commission to give the Interim Administrator a chance to prove his worth.

The elder statesman recalled that Akwa was not the first Sole Administrator of the NDDC and wondered why certain persons should make a fuss about his appointment. He noted that in the past, states like Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta had at some points produced Sole Administrators who ran the interventionist agency, and appealed to all to support Akwa to succeed.

He warned against any act by persons that tended to give a bad impression about the region as restive and urged the people to rally round the Interim Administrator to bring developmental projects to the region, noting that it is only in an atmosphere of peace that development can thrive.

Clark frowned at a situation that the NDDC Act was breached through the appointment of the last disbanded board. He recalled past Chairmen of the board of the NDDC whose appointments followed the alphabetical order of the NDDC states and maintained that it was the turn of Delta State to produce the next Chairman of the board as stipulated by the Act estab-lishing the commission.

He hailed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and said the former Governor was a proven performer as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and urged the Minister to bring to bear his developmental acumen in the Niger Delta region.

Akwa, who hails from Okobo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and joined the NDDC Interim Management Committee as a replacement for the late Mr. Ibanga Etang, the then Executive Director of Finance and Administration, who died untimely, has since promised to replicate his life of service as a thorough bred and First Class Administrator on his tour of duty and deliver on the forensic audit assignment that will give rise to the constitution of the board of the commission by President Buhari.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB.). He was the Regional Manager in charge of South- South, of CDB PLC (now First City Monument Bank, FCMB). In addition, he is the former Managing Director of Akwa Savings and Loans Ltd.

He is not new to the NDDC having served previously at the Commission as the Special Assistant on Finance to a former Managing Director of NDDC, Sir Bassey Dan Abia. As a business mogul, Akwa has built a reputation as a professional who prefers to allow the quality of his work to speak for itself to showcase his achievements.

