Giving.ng partners RCA to support NFI school

Giving.ng, Africa’s first and only free crowdfunding platform, has partnered with the Run Club Abuja (RCA) on a charity run to raise funds for the Not Forgotten Initiative School (NFI), a not-for-profit school based in Abuja, Nigeria. The event was to celebrate the club’s one year anniversary. Run Club Abuja, a fitness & lifestyle club organized the ‘Charity Half Marathon’, preceded by a crowdfunding campaign to raise fund for the school designed to support less privileged children.

The NFI school helps transform the lives of children of less-privileged community in Kpaduma Hills, Asokoro and its immediate environs by offering free education, school uniforms, books, and special empowerment programs with the aim of empowering the children to become the best they can be and thereby breaking the vicious cycle of poverty. Giving.ng also gave a grant of N500,000.00 towards the success of the crowdfunding campaign.

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, commended the Run Club Abuja for the laudable project highlighting that the country needs more impact focused Nigerians who can choose to make a positive difference in the lives of others. She added that the Givin.ng platform was designed to provide support for such change makers who will not accept the status quo but are willing to create partnerships for progress within their various communities.

Like this: Like Loading...