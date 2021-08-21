News

GIVING.NG partners Run Club Abuja to support NFI School

Giving.ng, Africa’s first and only free crowdfunding platform has partnered with the Run Club Abuja (RCA) on a charity run to raise funds for The Not Forgotten Initiative School (NFI), a not-forprofit school based in Abuja, Nigeria. This was to celebrate the club’s one-year anniversary. Run Club Abuja, a fitness & lifestyle club organised the ‘Charity Half Marathon’, preceded by a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the school designed to support less-privileged children. The NFI School helps transform the lives of children of less-privileged communities in Kpaduma Hills, Asokoro, and its immediate environs by offering free education, school uniforms, books. NFI has also had special empowerment programmes with the aim of empowering the children to become the best they can be and thereby breaking the vicious cycle of poverty.

Giving.ng also gave a grant of N500,000.00 towards the success of the crowdfunding campaign. Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, commended the Run Club Abuja for the laudable project highlighting that the country needs more impact focused Nigerians, who can choose to make a positive difference in the lives of others. She added that the Givin. ng platform was designed to provide support for such change makers, who will not accept the status quo but are willing to create partnerships for progress within their various communities.

Ibekwe reiterated that grants are available to fund raisers who qualify and noted that these are available on the Giving.ng platform. The President of Run Club Abuja, Mr. Henry Okelue, thanked Giving.ng for their partnership. He added that the funds will be used to build a classroom and provide computers for the computer learning room at NFI School. The founder of the school, Mrs Tosin Adeniyi, who was at the half marathon, also said: “We at NFI are exceedingly grateful to Run Club Abuja for organising this run. “We are also grateful to Giving.ng for helping to make this dream come true. We do not take this blessing for granted.”

