Giving succour to grief-stricken family

…as Community gets blocks of classrooms

It was an emotional galore at the Gui Community last Saturday when the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye handed over a 3-bedroom bungalow and a store to the family of late Police Inspector Ali Gomina, an escort rider attached to the Vice President’s office. MURITALA AYINLA reports

For the family of Ali Gomina, an escort rider attached to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office, March 13, 2020, would remain indelible. Memory of the day will linger on for many years to come not because the day marked a festive occasion but because it was the day the family lost its bread winner.

Gomina, 45, a Police Inspector was killed in a motorbike accident while leading Vice President’s motorcade enroute the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. His sudden death brought so much grief and sorrow not only to the family, whom the late gallant officer had diligently labored to build but also his community, Gui, a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council of the FCT. For being one of the few sons of the rustic village to have worked in the exalted office of the presidency, though as a police escort, every resident of the community was proud of him and had hope that his connection would bring development to the community some day.

But the grief and anguish brought by the untimely death of the police was overtaken with joy and excitement when the Vice President made good his promise of lifting the family and community through assistance that will enhance residents’ living conditions. In fulfillment of the promise made by Vice President Osinbajo when he visited family and the community to commiserate with them over the loss of the late officer six months ago, the presidency donated a 3-bedroom bungalow and a store to the family.

Similarly, the Vice President also presented the newly completed six blocks of classrooms for the community in response to the request by the District Head of Gui (a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council of the FCT). Presenting the new house to the de-ceased police officer’s family amidst praise and cheers from elders and members of Gui community, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Ade Ipaye presented described the development as a welcome outcome for the family and the community.

Recalling how the entire project was conceived, Ipaye, who serves in the Office of the Vice President, said that the issue of building for the family was mooted and Vice President Osinbajo kept it in mind and ensured that it has become a reality. He said: “ They suffered a great loss when one of their rising stars, son, was unfortunately killed in a motorbike accident earlier in the year. He left behind a large family and His Excellency the Vice President was here to commiserate with them and in that occasion, the issue of a building for the family was born and His Excellency kept that in mind and ensured that it has become a reality. “I see that the District Head, the family and community are happy with this.

Not only does the family have a bungalow, they also have a shop where they can do some trading activities and be able to sustain themselves. We thank God that this has come to pass.” On his part, the late officer’s son, Husseini, said that the donation of the house by the Vice President brings back joy that has overshadowed the family’s grief. The elated son said: “On behalf of our family I want to sincerely thank the Vice President for what he has done for our family since we lost our father. Joy has overtaken my grief and sorrow.

We are very happy for this new house and for the many other things done for our family by the Vice President. May God continue to bless him.” For the District Head, Alhaji Alhassan Yusuf, who called the attention of authorities through the Vice President to the lack of adequate education facilities in his community, completion of six blocks of classrooms for the community will go a long way in alleviating their suffering. According to the visibly elated community leader, the Vice President deserves special commendations and prayers not only for execution of the project but also ensuring the project was completed within a short time. The District Head said: “I really appreciate our Vice President who has bailed this community out of the poverty of education.

This community is six kilometers away from the only secondary school in this area, located at Sauka, along the main expressway, and the road is really bad. During the rainy season, our children find it difficult to go to school at Sauka due to the bad road.

“So, when we lost our son, Ali Gomina, and the Vice President came to condole with us, I raised the issue of a secondary school for our community, and a day after I made that request, the project was approved. Work started on the project barely six months ago and it has been completed already. Expressing his sincere gratitude to the VP, Yusuf said “Once again, on behalf of Gui community, I sincerely thank the Vice President for what he has done. We pray that God will continue to protect him both in and out of office.” Also speaking after tour of the project, a representative of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President -SDGs, in the Presidency, Mr Danjuma Dauda said the project was executed in line with the Goal 1 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which is targeted at eradicating poverty and improving the quality of education.

With the Deputy Chief of Staff during the visit and presentation were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande and the Special Assistant-Community Engagements Ms. Toyosi Onaolapo among other top government officials. It will be recalled that Gomina died after a runaway Toyota Camry car rammed into him, knocking him down and throwing him against a moving tanker way ahead of the convoy on the expressway to the airport in Abuja.

