Giving succour to patients stranded in hospitals

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the poor and vulnerable. But succour came for some of them recently as a foundation offset the medical bills of stranded patients in Abuja hospitals. It also supported orphanage homes with palliatives. REGINA OTOKPA reports

The presence of stranded indigents, especially children, is fast becoming a worrisome trend in most hospitals within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. After receiving treatment, some patients and their families find it difficult to clear the medical bills without external help, largely due to the harsh economy and the negative outcomes of the COVID- 19 pandemic on income and livelihoods.

As a result, they are discharged but detained pending when they settle the bills. Three-year-old Joshua Mommoh and his parents were stranded at the National Hospital Abuja (NHA) after four months of receiving treatment at the health facility.

The family could not raise the sum of N750,000 to clear the medical bills. Joshuasustainedafirstdegreeburn during an explosion in the kitchen. Sadly, his father, Solomon Mommoh, lost his job as a security guard in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus making it impossible for him to raise the needed funds to clear the accumulated medical bills. Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, the elder Momoh said he had no means of generating the N750,000 and had his lost hope on government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of his family. They needed to return home to live their normal lives. He also needed additional financial help for his son to get the necessary drugs to quicken the healing process.

“My son came to this hospital on a serious emergency because he sustained a first-degree burn all over his body. It was a domestic ac-cident from the kitchen when the mother was cooking. The mother was trying to put kerosene in the stove and there was an explosion in the process. We rushed him to the National Hospital, where he was on admission and treated for a period of four months.

We were given a bill of about N750, 000. “I was working as a security guard at Utako but I lost the job at the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown. I have received help through the welfare department of this hospital from various philanthropists but I still have more bills to settle.

I am calling on the Federal Government and kindhearted Nigerians to help me in paying off the bills. “The wound in his head has not healed. We have drugs to buy to make him heal faster. I do not have money at all. Nigerians should come to my help. I am grateful for this foundation for coming to my aid. What they did today will go a long way’,” he said.

Hospitals are primarily designed and mandated to offer care but oftentimes, they find themselves treating patients without knowing that their ( patients) financial status is on ground zero. To address such situations when they occur, social welfare departments are put in place in hospitals to provide the needed support and assistance. However, this arrangement has been suffering some hiccups due to financial constraints. According to the Deputy Assistant, Social Welfare Department, National Hospital, Abuja, Mr. Yusuf Babajide, the department is crippled by the lack of funds to meet the growing demand of indigent children stranded in the hospital.

Babajide noted that one way to address the trend would have been the inclusion of the under privileged in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to provide some cover for this class of people.

“Indigent patients are not under NHIS. If they are under NHIS, we will not be going through this so much stress. “Many of those that come to seek assistance from the welfare department are not even working and that is where the heart of the problem lies.

If they were under NHIS, they would have taken care of the huge portion of the bill,” Babajide said. To lift this burden and enable families return back home, free from hospital debts, the Lady Helen Child Health Foundation (LHCHF), recently visited some public hospitals in Abuja to clear the medical bills of several vulnerable children who were detained for being unable to pay from their treatment. Working closely with the Social Welfare Department of hospitals, LHCHF, through its Patient Treatment Assistance Program (PTAP), is able to identify and support vulnerable children by providing full medical grant for their treatment.

But they don’t stop there. There’s active follow up to ensure the children and caregivers are improving, offset the cost of prescribed medication, provide nu-tritional and transport support during treatment and also support the families with adequate information necessary to provide the best treatment for the health of the child. Anchored on three thematic areas, the Foundation has over the years, addressed the specific health needs of thousands of vulnerable children, provided succour to orphans and rallied government, policy makers and orphanage homes to highlight the social needs of the orphans with the view of developing stronger support structures and getting positive responses from the government.

Operational Director, LHCHF, Dr Francisca Odeka, while raising concerns over the plight of vulnerable children in the country, warned that serious child right crises was imminent if immediate actions were not taken. She stressed the need for governments and policy makers to look at strategies and policies that would support vulnerable children, especially those whose parents cannot afford to pay excessive hospital bills. She also called for a review of the NHIS policy to capture the indigent and poor children on the streets.

“It is unfortunate the NHIS channel is without a specific category to cover the under privileged. Every government knows the importance of healthcare but unfortunately, children are often left out in policies and practice. “Our job is to bring the attention of government, especially at this time the economic situation is bad as a result of COVID- 19. Parents are losing their jobs and cannot afford to take care of their children when there are such needs.

“We are not saying that the government is not doing enough. What we are saying is that these gap with vulnerable children, especially the excessive bill that parents can get when a child becomes very sick. Government and policy makers need to put a strategy in place. This is because more children are dying from other illness than COVID-19. In summary, the gap is there and it has always been there.

“Government needs to put a policy in place that focuses on vulnerable children and get a partnership with the NHIS for those vulnerable children to be recognized especially in payment of hospital bills and for them to make sure that the resources are available for them to be able to take care of indigent patients,” she said. Few days later, LHCHF took another bold step to support selected orphanage homes in the FCT, with some reasonable amounts of money to enhance the feeding and basic needs of the children under their care.

The move under the Foundation’s COVID-19 palliative support mechanism, is the second since the pandemic hit Nigeria in February, 2020. It was as a way of cushioning the adverse effects on the homes due to a reduction in philanthropic gestures from well-meaning individuals, religious and corporate bodies since the outbreak of the pandemic.

INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that unlike the usual heavy activity in most orphanage homes by individuals or organisations during major national celebrations, marking of special days or life achievements, weeks could go by without a single visitor coming to the orphanage homes.

Chief Executive Officer, LHCHF, Dr. Benjamin Odeka, noted that the idea behind the Foundation’s three pronged approach was to reach and meet the needs of as many vulnerable children as possible.

He expressed excitement that the Foundation has made tremendous impact, giving hope, sustaining lives and offering a sense of direction to thousands of orphans and vulnerable children. Odeka is however, disturbed over the increasing poverty brought on families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hinted that more activities have been lined up to strengthen support to orphanage homes through direct cash donations and distribution of palliatives, as well as serve as a go between the government and the vulnerable to ensure they are incorporated into government’s policies in the COVID-19 and Post COVID era.

