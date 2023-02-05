News

Giving to the needy makes me elated – APC Candidate, Hajia Kafilat Ogbara

  • Doles out educational materials, clothes, mattresses, shoes and other items

.• Promises Effective Representation to tackle Poverty

The All Progressives Congress Candidate for Kosofe Federal Constituency, Hajia Kafilat Ogbara has revealed that bringing out her wallet to help the needy always make her happy.

She made this disclosure at an empowerment program organized by her foundation (Ogbara Kafilat Foundation) to ameliorate the plight of the under-privileged.

Addressing individuals at Arowosegbe Primary School, the APC Candidate described the program as a tip of the enormous programs Outlined by her to give succour to the less privileged and needy if elected to represent Kosofe Federal Constituency at the tenth assembly.

“It is clearly written in our holy books that givers never lack, no doubt, this has been my guiding principle right from my childhood days to put smiles on the faces of the needy”

“And since I joined active politics, I have adopted this singular mantra of creating a balanced environment for all and sundry to become financially independent as a strategic means to becoming stable economically ”

“However, today’s program reignites my all time focus that a greater and better Kosofe Federal Constituency is possible. To achieve this journey, this empowerment program is a pathway to showcasing the potency of my desire and intention to use my representation to tackle extreme poverty in our communities”

Ogbara Kafilat further leveraged on the event to canvass support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and other APC candidates jostling for positions across the country.

The highpoint of the event was the distribution of educational materials, food packages, shoes, clothes mattresses and other items to the needy.

 

