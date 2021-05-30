Giwa Gas unveils petro-chemicals, fertilizer factory in Liberty Free Trade Zone

The Federal Government’s National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) has received a boost with the unveiling of Sterling Petro-chemicals and Fertiliser Production Plant (SPFL) in the newly created Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike laid the foundation stone of the project recently.

The Group Managing Director of Giwa Gas, Tony Chukwueke, said the petro- chemicals and fertiliser production plant will help boost the economy of the state as well as that of the nation and would reduce the harmful effects of gas flaring on the environment.

He said: “The project will open a gateway of opportunities in the oil and gas industry, significantly unlocking volumes of gas to the midstream plant, a great milestone for the state and opportunity for the LGA.

“Giwa Gas will open the door of opportunities for all the major oil players in the region. As a pioneer in the oil business, NPDC has already aligned in this path to make it happen and working relentlessly in one of its biggest onshore oil blocks (OML-13) in the state as well as the nation.

“The petro-chemical and fertilizer plant will utilize 40 per cent of its production within the country to boost the production of liquefied petroleum gas and fertilizers. We will meet the energy requirement of the state and create more jobs for Akwa Ibomites.”

He thanked Governor Emmanuel for his investment driven policies, pledged that Sterling Petro- chemicals and Fertiliser developers in the free zone are determined to play key role in the energy industry in Nigeria.

He added that SPFL, developers FZE are also determined to optimise the by-products of oil fields including petrochemical, fertilizers, polymers plants in future, saying such expansion would minimise import dependency, save foreign exchange of the nation and increase her earnings through export.

Governor Emmanuel while performing the foundation laying ceremony for the Sterling Petrochemical and Fertilizer Factory in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area as part of activities to mark his six years in office, said that he will support full realization of the project.

Governor Emmanuel who expressed optimism that the Liberty Free Trade Zone will become an industrial hub, urged interested potential employees and entrepreneurs to develop their capacity for the opportunities ahead.

Governor Wike, said he was proud to celebrate with Governor Emmanuel and the developer of the petro-chemical and fertiliser production plant for the life-touching projects, noting that the project will transform the economy of Akwa Ibom State

