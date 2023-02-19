Gladbach beats 10- man Bayern 3-2 in Bundesliga

Mönchengladbach defeated 10-man Bayern Munich 3-2 to add more intrigue in the Bundesliga title race on Saturday. Marcus Thuram scored late to seal the win after goals from Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann stretched Bayern’s winless run against Gladbach to five games across all competitions. Gladbach defeated the Bavarian powerhouse 5-0 in the German Cup last season.

It was the fourth time in six league games this year that defending champion Bayern has dropped points and it means Union Berlin can take over the lead on Sunday by beating last-placed Schalke. Borussia Dortmund can move level on points with Bayern by beating visiting Hertha Berlin.

Julian Nagelsmann, who has never experienced a win over Gladbach since becoming Bayern coach, was furious that Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eight minute.

The French defender was shown a red card for bringing down Alassane Plea, who was through on goal. TV replays showed only minimal contact but it was enough for referee Tobias Welz and the video assistant Tobias Stieler.

