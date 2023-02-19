Sports

Gladbach beats 10- man Bayern 3-2 in Bundesliga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mönchengladbach defeated 10-man Bayern Munich 3-2 to add more intrigue in the Bundesliga title race on Saturday. Marcus Thuram scored late to seal the win after goals from Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann stretched Bayern’s winless run against Gladbach to five games across all competitions. Gladbach defeated the Bavarian powerhouse 5-0 in the German Cup last season.

It was the fourth time in six league games this year that defending champion Bayern has dropped points and it means Union Berlin can take over the lead on Sunday by beating last-placed Schalke. Borussia Dortmund can move level on points with Bayern by beating visiting Hertha Berlin.

Julian Nagelsmann, who has never experienced a win over Gladbach since becoming Bayern coach, was furious that Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eight minute.

The French defender was shown a red card for bringing down Alassane Plea, who was through on goal. TV replays showed only minimal contact but it was enough for referee Tobias Welz and the video assistant Tobias Stieler.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd agree deal to sign Eriksen – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to reports on Monday. United manager Erik ten Hag made the three-year contract offer to Eriksen after the Dane’s impressive comeback with Brentford. The 30-year-old is reported to have a verbal agreement with United and […]
Sports

Klopp name EPL manager of the season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League manager of the season. The 53-year-old German led the Reds to their first top-flight title for 30 years. They amassed 99 points, winning 32 of their 38 league games, to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City. Klopp beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester’s Brendan […]
Sports

Falode leads NFF inspection team to Baba Yara Stadium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

NFF Executive Committee member, Aisha Falode, led the NFF inspection team to the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana, at the request of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick. The stadium will host the five star second leg FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria, on March 25. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica