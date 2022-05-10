Glamour as curtain falls on film festival

The 12th Edition of the Zuma Film Festival held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, draw both local and international participants and young talents were discovered. INSIDE ABUJA reports

Making of the festival The weeklong festival which commenced on May 1st featured a variety of action packed activities, came to a close on Saturday amidst glitz and glamour. It was jointly organised by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Nigerian Film Corporation. T

he International Conference Centre, Abuja which was the venue for the closing ceremony of the event tagged: “Show the Money” had in attendance dignitaries from the government, foreign diplomats, entertainment icons and the business community.

Amongst the dignitaries at the event were Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Mohammed Bello; Minister of State (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu and Permanent Secretary FCT, Olusade Adesola, amongst others. The guests were treated to an array of entertainment which held them spell bound for the grater part of the ceremony.

Highlights of the festival The activities included comedy, cultural displays, live band musical performances by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) band, film screening and movie awards. In his opening remarks, Managing Director, Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC), Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, disclosed that 350 creative film students were simultaneously trained during the film festival, with the key objective of strengthening the connection between veteran filmmakers and upcoming digital creative minds.

Maduekwe said the week-long event provided a platform for film entrepreare eurs to harvest returns on investment and get more exposure to opportunities available in film industry. He noted that this year’s edition, like previous ones, provided an impetus to drive some particular and peculiar aspect of the film production value chain.

He said: “There is no doubt that the creative economy of our nation can only grow further if programmes like the Zuma Film festival are robustly supported. “With its designation as the official host city of Nigeria’s official and foremost film festival, in line with best global practices, we have once more demonstrated our collective will to sustain the needed efforts, and actions.

“The search for and consumption of Nigerian movie content has increased tremendously. Its capacity to create jobs and wealth, promote peace, unity and progress for our nation is significantly visible. “The availability of modern and ultimately less expensive digital platforms and windows have aided the growth of the film industry in Nigeria as well, and we are grateful to all who have made the Zuma Film Festival successful.”

Maduekwe expressed appreciation to the resource persons, and members of the jury, who he said adjudicated over 3, 045 Film entries from across various countries of the world. FG’s devt support Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed lauded the steady progress of the last four editions of the Zuma Film Festival, stating that the 2022 edition witnessed another watershed. He said the designation of Abuja as the official host city of the Zuma Film Festival was in line with global best practices for international film festivals.

Mohammed lauded the focus of the film festival, which according to him will avail practitioners in the film production industry opportunities to reap financial benefits of their works. “I am delighted that practitioners are now focusing on how those who have contributed to the Nollywood brand will benefit from their creative works.

The theme of this year’s festival, “Show the Money,” has hopefully shown filmmakers how they can exploit new platforms to not only see the money but to touch and keep it through the increased profitability and global reach of their films,” he said.

The minister, however, lamented the issue of piracy saying that it has remained an obstacle to the growth of the film sector in Nigeria. He said online streaming in a digital environment enabled by the policies of the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy should be considered as an avenue to enhance revenue streams. Role of the Nigerian Copyright Commission

According to him, there is also the need to work closely with the Nigerian Copyright Commission and other law enforcement agencies to fight the scourge of intellectual property theft so that the industry can maximally exploit the potentials of the sector for national development. The climax of the event was the bestowing of Life Achievement Awards on veterans as well as notable personalities in the Nigerian film industry.

The awardees included Hilda Dokubo; Chief Adebayo Salami; Prof. Bankole Sodipo; Dr. Ifeoma Adaora; Chief Justice Esiri; Ashley Chijioke Nwosu; Prof. Kalu Uka ; Mal. Sule Umar; Hon. Segue Odebunmi; Mr. Adesola Olusade and Dr. Ramatu Tijjani.

Other categories of awards presented were Best Student Film which was won by FISH as directed by Kaige Zeng , while “Hell RIDE” directed by Uche Odoh got the Best Picture Film category. Best Foreign Film was awarded to “A Question” directed by Fariha Jannat and the Best Actor was given to Frankincense Echebem for the role he played in the movie “The Pain Your Storm” as directed by Okechukwu Oku.

The 2022 edition which is jointly sponsored by the Nigerian Film Corporation and the Federal Capital Territory Administration followed Memorandum of Understanding signed between both parties for which Abuja will be the host city for the film festival in Nigeria over the next 10 years.

FCT Minister’s position Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said Abuja having rapidly garnered a reputation as a pleasant tourist destination with its rich cultural mix , beautiful sights and a bustling entertainment industry will sustain the Zuma Film Festival Tijani said the collaboration between the FCTA and the NFC will not only ensure a bigger and better Zuma Film Festival but will also provide residents of Abuja investment opportunities in the nation’s creative economy.

She said: “We intend to continue to leverage on windows of cooperation that exist within the creative and tourism sectors in the country and also harness the opportunities created by this festival to develop the abundant local talents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“I, therefore, thank Nigerian Film makers for the rising profile of Abuja as a location of choice for our local films thus enabling us to benefit from the tremendous value chain that comes with this. “We also commend their ingenuity in putting the Nigerian film industry on the global map with very limited resources, making it third only to Bollywood and Hollywood.

“We intend to use the collaboration between the FCTA and the Nigeria Film Corporation to further ensure sustainable development of our indigenous film industry with the ultimate aim of making Abuja, the film and creative hub for Africa using the Zuma Film Festival as a catalyst to attain these dreams.”

Promoters of the film festival believe that the event will make the FCT an investment destination and also open up the key creative potentials of the industry to residents of Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...