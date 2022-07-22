Glamour as Oba Olugbenga Ojo emerges 38th Iralepo of Isinkan

Background

Forty-four years after the installation of the immediate past Iralepo of Isikan, the people of the community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, on July 14, witnessed the installation of Oba Olugbenga Ojo as the new monarch of the autonomous community. BABATOPE OKEOWO who witnessed the installation, writes on the trajectory leading to the installation of 38th monarch of the town The indigenes and residents of an autonomous community of Isikan in Akure, in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, trooped out to celebrate the installation of a new monarch, Oba Olugbenga Adimula Ojo, who was installed as the 38th Iralepo of the town by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Both old and young, market women, religious leaders, traditionalists and chiefs came out in their large numbers to witness the coronation of Oba Ojo which was witnessed in the community last in 1978 when his predecessor, the late Oba Joseph Olu Ojo was installed as the 37th monarch of the town.

How he emerged

The late Iralepo, Oba Joseph Olu Ojo joined his ancestors on February 4 last year paving the way for the selection processes of a new monarch. With the demise of the late monarch, the selection processes began with nine princes of the Iralepo royal family showing interest in the vacant stool. They are; Chief Michael Ajibola Obadunjoye, Prince Olawale Francis Ariyo, Prince Gbenga Henry Adeyeye, Prince Francis Bankole Adeuyi, Prince Dare Williams Adeoye, Prince Ademola Adekanbi Obe, Prince Gbenga Ojo, Prince Babatope Francis Ojo and Prince Abiola Ojo.

The screening

After the screening of the princes, the Chairman of the Kingmakers and Elemo of Isinkan, Chief Olasehinde Abidakun sought the approval of the state government through the Akure South Local Government to commence the process of appointing and installing a new Oba. The law, custom and tradition of Isikan provide for 14 kingmakers out of which 13 are alive, while one (Chief Lisa) is dead. The kingmakers conducted the selection exercise among five contestants and Prince Olugbenga Ojo got the highest votes and was declared as the Iralepo-elect.

Twist to his emergence

However, there was a twist to the entire process as the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, appointed someone who came second in the selection process, Prince Gbenga Henry Adeyeye, as “High Chief Iralepo” a position alien to the people of Isinkan. The Princes and Princesses in Isinkan in a message described the purported appointment of Adeyeye as Iralepo by the Deji as a desecration of the tradition and heritage of Isinkan people and an insult to the state government. They asserted that it amounted to over- stepping of boundaries which is capable of truncating the peace being enjoyed in the state capital.

Leader of the princes

The leader of the princes, Pa Durojaye Ariyo, affirmed that the recognition of Iralepo as a traditional stool is in fact in conformity with the same Supreme Court’s judgement that the Deji is bandying about. The princes agreed with the state government who had in its wisdom and rightly interpreted all judgements as regards to Iralepo stool. Prince Ariyo reaffirmed that the selection of Oba Olugbenga Ojo followed due process. His words: “We presented five aspirants to the kingmakers for the vacant stool. The kingmakers thereafter sought approval from Ondo State Government through the Akure South Local Government for the selection process. Approval was duly granted on the 11th of October, 2021. This led to the final selection process on the 21st of October, 2021 held at Saint Thomas event centre, Isinkan, supervised by the Secretary to Akure South Local Government Area, Gbenga Fasua and under the watchful eyes of security personnel.

The contest

During the exercise, Prince Olugbenga Ojo, defeated other contestants including Gbenga Henry Adeyeye to emerge the Iralepo. “All the contestants signed memorandum of understanding and peace accord, shook hands and promised to support the winner. “We were surprised to read from the media the following day that the person who came second with four votes, Gbenga Henry Adeyeye had been appointed as “High Chief Iralepo” by the Deji. This cannot be nothing but desperation.

“The position of “High Chief Iralepo” is strange to us and unknown to Isinkan. We could have waved it aside but for posterity, we choose to set the record straight. “So, after following due process, we consider any other appointment or installation of Iralepo outside that of the one elected in Isikan by the people of Isikan as an affront to constituted authority. “We will also like to put a lie to the media report that we – in the Iralepo royal family recommended Adeyeye to the Deji. That is a blatant lie from the pit of hell. We did not. We only recommended five aspirants including him to Isinkan Kingmakers for consideration.”

Flood of litigation

Not satisfied with the decision of the princes and kingmakers of Isikan on the selection of Gbenga Ojo as Iralepo of Isinkan, the Deji, Oba Aladelusi approached an Akure High court through his lawyer, Mr. Ekaete Udofot, to sue Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and traditional kingmakers of Isikan over the installation of Oba Olugbenga Adimula Ojo as the monarch of Isinkan. In the case with suit no: AK/111M/2021 filed on October 22, 2021, he prayed the court to affirm that the State Government had no powers to recognise the Iralepo of Isinkan, a community within the state capital. The applicant claimed that a judgement of the Court of Appeal had declared that the Iralepo of Isinkan was a quarter Chief under the prescribed authority of the Deji of Akure.

Preliminary objection

But counsel to Oba Iralepo of Isinkan and the Isinkan community, Chief Sola Ebiseni, raised a preliminary objection challenging the ‘locus standi’ of the Deji to institute the action being not a member of Isinkan or of its ruling house. In the preliminary objection, it was stated that the applicant failed to fulfill the conditions precedent to instituting the action under the Chiefs Law. It was also submitted that the suit of the Deji lacked merit on grounds that the Instrument of appointment of the Iralepo of Isinkan made by the Executive Council on May 11, 2005, has not been challenged by the Deji or any other person in any court and on the basis of which Oba Joseph Olu Ojo was appointed in 1995.

Judgement

In his judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, held that the appointment of the Iralepo of Isinkan as a recognized Chieftaincy subsists on grounds that the Instrument of appointment legally made by the Executive Council had not been challenged or set aside. Consequently, the court dismissed the suit of the Deji and the Akure community, saying it lacked merit. Dissatisfied with the judgement, the Deji again filed an injunction before the High Court. At the hearing, Counsel to the Deji made a uturn and applied to withdraw the injunction. But Counsel to Iralepo, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, argued that the application was an abuse of court process and delay and asked the court to award a fine of N200,000 against the Deji. Ruling on the application, Justice Odusola struck out the injunction for abuse of court process and wasting of time and subsequently slammed a fine of N50, 000 on the Deji to be paid to Iralepo of Isinkan. This development paved way for the approval of the selection process and the appointment was subsequently approved by the State Executive Council on June 21, 2022 after confirming that the process which led to the emergence of Prince Olugbenga Ojo as the Iralepo- elect was in conformity with due process.

Coronation

At the ceremony which was witnessed by monarchs led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Governor Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, came to Iralepo’s palace to present Instrument of appointment and staff of office to the monarch amidst jubilation. Other monarchs in attendance included the Owo Ale of Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adegbite and Onirese of Irese.

Akeredolu

He implored the people of Isinkan to ensure that the monarch’s reign is remarkably peaceful and successful saying his success depends greatly on the degree of loyalty, co-operation and support given to him by the people of Isinkan. The governor said: “I want to use this opportunity to assure and reassure the people of this state that our administration will continue to maintain dignified neutrality in the process of selecting Obas as it is absolutely the responsibility of the people.

“On the part of the government, let me reiterate that we will continue to do our best to make life more meaningful and worthwhile for the people of this state through the provision of basic social amenities and infrastructural development in line with our redeemed mantra. “I also want to enjoin all our royal fathers not to relent in their support for the various levels of government in the country, most especially on the security Issue which has become a menace to Nigeria. “Security issue should not be left in the hands of government alone. Collective efforts are needed to combat this problem and other criminal acts so as to reduce them to the barest minimum in our state.” In his reaction, the elated new Iralepo, thanked those who were instrumental to his emergence and recognition, especially Akeredolu and members of his cabinet.

His words: “Today, the people of Isikan bid farewell and perpetual goodbye to oppression. He said: “Today, the people of Isikan bid farewell and perpetual goodbye to affliction. Today, the people of Isikan bid farewell and perpetual goodbye to repression. Joyously and gloriously, Isikan people, we advance into our Canaan. “Isikan becomes the land of fertility, buoyant harvest, abundance, prosperity, peace, love, and progress for all our children, both at home and in the Diaspora.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...