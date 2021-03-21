Glamour, glitz as Abiodun Akinlade hits 54

For the Federal Commissioner representing Ogun State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, it’s another milestone as he turns 54 today, March 21.

Akinlade, who was a three-term member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, is a man that cannot be ignored in the political scenery of Ogun State.

With his avid drive to ensure that youths and women in Ogun State are gainfully employed and empowered, he has built a cult hero status and followership across the length and breadth of the state.

Although the Baba Adinni of Yewa land is not presently holding an elective office, but in his usual way of celebrating his birthdays, this time around he has chosen to use the occasion of his 54 birthday to commission some infrastructural projects he personally sponsored within the Ogun West axis of the state.

Some of the projects to be commissioned include, Information and Communication Technology centre at Ado-Odo; sick bay centre at Iganmode Grammar School, Ota, and school hall at Area Community High School, Owode.

Aptly described by his admirers and supporters as Baba Omo Keke for his large heart to the youths especially in Ogun West zone, Akinlade, who is a close ally of Governor Dapo Abiodun, has carved a niche for himself and his name within and outside the Gateway State rings out with a mythic quality. This is why it is not surprising he earned the appellation, the Man, the Bridge and the Game Changer.

Born in 1967 in Owode-Yewa, the ever- smiling philanthropist who is the proprietor of the Gem International School, graduated from the Polytechnic Ibadan, and the University of Ado-Ekiti, where he got his Masters in Business Administration (M.B.A).

He is also a recipient of honorary doctorate degree of the University de Science, Benin Republic.

Among others, he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration and also an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

