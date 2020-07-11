Arts & Entertainments

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s son says she jumped into lake as hunt for actress’ body continues

One of the stars from popular American TV drama series, ‘Glee,’ Naya Rivera has been presumed dead after a boating accident.
The movie star is said to have gone on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son on a California lake where the sad event took place.
According to celebrity scoop magazine, PageSix, Rivera’s son, Josey, was found asleep in a pontoon on Lake Piru three hours after the actress rented the vessel. The authorities are still searching for the movie star.

Rivera’s son told authorities that his mom had jumped in the water but never came back up. The boy was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one while her wallet and purse were found in the boat. Rivera’s Mercedes G-W Rivera’s Mercedes G-Wagon was also found nearby in a parking lot.

The movie star hit fame when she played mean girl Santana Lopez on the Fox drama ‘Glee,’ between 2009 and 2015. The 33-year-old actress was married to movie star, Ryan Dorsey for four years before divorcing in 2018.

