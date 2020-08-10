Business

GLEIF reaffirms CSCS sole local operating unit

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), the independent global body responsible for coordinating the issuance and management of Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), has completed its annual accreditation verification (AAV), upholding Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc as the sole Local Operating Unit (LOU) for Nigeria and commending the Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure for its adherence to global standards in issuance, administration and management of LEI.

 

According to CSCS in a statement, the annual certification exercise, a thorough process instituted by GLEIF, is an assessment exercise aimed at monitoring and accrediting the compliance and performance of all LOUs globally.

 

The Chief Executive Officer of GLEIF, Mr. Stephan Wolf, noted: “GLEIF reviewed the updated controls as documented by CSCS Nigeria and rescored the related sections. “All sections passed the requirements. CSCS Nigeria has met the minimum requirements of the AAV process.

 

GLEIF wishes to emphasize the importance of ensuring full compliance with all GLEIF requirements as a basic requirement for continued accreditation and the ability to issue LEIs.”

 

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said: “This is a testament to our continuous investments in systems and  people towards ensuring global best practice in everything that we do.

“I am pleased with the impressive operational review report on our LEI services and accompanying commendation from GLEIF, particularly as it reinforces our commitment to new initiatives targeted at deepening LEI penetration in Nigeria, and broader African continent.”

Jalo-Waziri called on Nigerian corporate yet to enroll for LEI to take advantage of the seamless process and avoid probable exclusion from the global market, as regulators across the world increasingly advocate and legislate for LEI as a mandatory KYC requirement for cross-border transactions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Capturing real estate activities via unified database

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

With a vow to sanitise the industry, the Lagos State Government has unveiled an online portal and unified central database for real estate practitioners and their activities in the metropolis. Dayo Ayeyemi reports Lagos, a former capital of Nigeria, is the commercial and economic nerve centre of West Africa with lots of investment opportunities. Apart […]
Business

CBN: Leveraging I&E window for exchange rate stability

Posted on Author writes Tony Chukwunyem

Having successfully used the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) foreign exchange window to stop the naira from crashing to a record low three years ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is clearly determined to use the same strategy to relieve the local currency of its current Coronavirus-induced pressures, writes Tony Chukwunyem     G iven […]
Business

Unemployment rate to hit 33.6% by year’s end –Jobberman

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Indications at the weekend were that the unemployment rate in the country would rise to 33.6 per cent of the population by the end of the year.   This is even as the number of people looking for employment through Nigeria’s biggest recruiting website has jumped five-fold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: