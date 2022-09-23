Glitz as Bequest school hosts graduating students

Excitement

In celebration of its 2021/2022 academic session, Glorious Bequest College in Ajegunle, Lagos State, has graduated 15 students from its higher secondary school and several other students in the other classes. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the director and founder of the school, Wilson Akpughe, said one of the main reasons for founding the school was to help contribute to the community where he found himself and to shape up young lives to become more than they saw around them. Akpughe said: “I wanted to contribute to society, to the development and wellbeing of my generation and those yet to come. “I wanted a school where you don’t have to persuade the child to go to school because he already likes the school and he wants to be in the school.

Outstanding output

“I also want to produce outstanding students who will be pacesetters and I think I have done well. “The school was government and West African Examination Council (WAEC) approved in 2007. I have been graduating student since then. To be objective I think we’ve been doing well since then. On average, I want to judge us by our products and how we are perceived in the community. “Parents’ perception, I have come to realize over the years, is that they feel that if a child is hard to handle or if a child is not doing well academically then take the child to Bequest and you will see some improvement. They recommend us to their friends, and people around them because of that. If your immediate neighbours are satisfied with you and you know that a prophet is not honoured in his home, then it means that you are doing well.”

Appreciation

Akpughe appreciated the parents for their cooperation, noting that the relationship has been outstanding and the growth of the school so far has been the work of the parents. He said the students’ performance has caused the parents to make recommendations but it has not been easy paying fees. “Our fees are very low yet the parents are struggling because of the hard times. The environment is a primary factor and hard times are a secondary factor. “My students that do GCE in SS2 always come out with good results, so sitting for WAEC is a formality and my products that have gone outside people hardly believe that they are from Ajegunle. I have them all over the world. “The best student is Miss Adigun and she has been good since she joined nursery school. She has spent over 14 years in the school because she joined the school from scratch and because of her, her extended family have started coming to the school and they’ve all been doing well. The Adigun’s in this school are about eight.

Aspiration secured

“I pray that my aspirations come to pass. I want a situation where children of school age will be in school, where teachers will be their role models and not touts, and where they will learn to be frank, truthful and hardworking. Where they will not think that money can be made cheaply, people are promoting yahoo and touts. All the posters and billboards you see in Ajegunle are those of touts, no lawyers, or doctors on the billboard. It’s a negative trend in society but it may take time, the truth will always prevail over evil. I think posterity will bring out our children that are why we are encouraging them to face hard work to be able to defend their certificate. “This is not the first set, so I’m used to letting them go. Sometimes, I get emotionally attached to them but I am happy that they are making progress in life espe-cially when their results come and they get credits in almost all the subjects they write and it’s a good result. In a year or two, they will be in university. That is very encouraging. What makes me happy is when I see your products somewhere and they are doing so well. It makes me happy and I forget about all the stress and I’m overwhelmed.

Appeal to parents

“I want to appeal to parents to give more time to their children. I know times are hard but they should train their children so that they don’t struggle to build houses and then have their children sell off the house and squander the wealth and go back to poverty and penury. “We should concentrate on them so that the children can build on whatever the parents have built. “If the parents make a positive impact, the parents will grow up well and make a more positive impact. “The parents that don’t make that sacrifice will see the results which I don’t pray for.” One of the parents, Mrs Adigun Iruka, praised the school management for their efforts in impacting the lives of the students. She said, “The students are taught to be morally right and correct them whenever the children go astray, and they also notify them. “We go out to hustle for the family, and the children are going astray.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...