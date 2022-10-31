News Top Stories

Glitz as New Telegraph unveils 2022 Award winners

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comments Off on Glitz as New Telegraph unveils 2022 Award winners

In line with its decision to reward excellence through a highly competitive and prestigious annual award, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers, has unveiled recipients of its 2022 Awards.

The award, according to the Managing Director/Editor-in- Chief of the company, Ayodele Aminu, seeks to reward individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves through hard work and remarkable contributions to the development of the nation, in both public and private sectors.

 

Besides, the award also recognises the various roles and impacts made by these individuals and corporate entities in contributing to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria. Billed to hold at the prestigious Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on November 18, 2022, at 5:00pm, the New Telegraph Awards is expected to galvanise and inspire awardees towards greater excellence, while also  helping to encourage others to aspire to such levels of distinction.

 

Coming on board for the very first time in the New Telegraph’s highly anticipated yearly ritual, is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who emerges as winner of the Statesmanof- the-Year Award. Instructively, the award is coming at a time Osinbajo’s sterling performance in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has remained a reference point in the day-to-day analysis of the performance index of the government.

Closely following is the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clinches the Governor-of-the-Year Award in Education. For the second time, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu clinches the Governorof- the-Year Award in the Trade and Commerce category, while his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, carts away the Political Icon of the Year Award.

Also, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, emerges winner of the Governor- of-the-Year Award in Security while Kogi State Gov  ernor, Yahaya Bello, picks the Governor-of-the-Year Award in the Youths and Women Empowerment category.

Also recognised is the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who emerged winner of the Governor-of-the- Year Award in Investments while his Ebonyi State counterpart, Engr. Dave Umahi, clinches the Governor-of-the- Year Award in Infrastructure.

 

New Telegraph has also announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) clinches the Most Promising Commercial Company of the Year Award, while Zenith Bank emerges as the Bank-of-the-Year.

 

Fidelity Bank Plc. is going home with the Most Improved Bank of-the-Year diadem while Unity Bank Plc. emerges winner of the Outstanding Bank in Agriculture.

 

In recognition of her support and contributions to nation building, the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, will be rewarded with the Outstanding First Lady Award in Health.

 

Equally recognised is the Chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who won the Most Outstanding Administrator- of-the-Year Award.

 

For the Most Innovative CEO of the Year 2022, the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, clinches the award, while the Best Maritime Agency-of-the-Year 2022 goes to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

 

A distinguished businessman and investor, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) clinches the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022; Carrilion Wine Nigeria’s Best Real Estate of the Year Award while Sheikh Mohammed Nuru Khalid, former Chief Imam at the Apo Mosque, Abuja, carts away the Courage in Leadership Award.

 

In Sports, Lagos State FA Chairman, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi is recognised as Football Icon of the Year in Youth and Grassroots Development, while 2022 Commonwealth Gold medallist, Tobiloba Amusan, clinches the Athlete of the Year Award.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Corruption: Peruvian Congress votes to impeach President Vizcarra

Posted on Author Reporter

  Peru’s Congress has voted to impeach President Martin Vizcarra over allegations he handed out government contracts in return for bribes. Vizcarra said he would accept the vote, not take any legal action, and leave the presidential palace, reports the BBC. Manuel Merino, the speaker of Congress, is expected to assume the presidency until July […]
News

Abiodun flags off reconstruction of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday flagged off the reconstruction of the 19km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, with a pledge that the road would not be abandoned. The governor equally inaugurated a 10.25km Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ road, a project undertaken via public- privatepartnership (PPP). Flagging off the Atan- Lusada-Agbara road at an event that was attended […]
News

Garlands as CRAN appoints Kogi’s Bello patron

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

In recognition of his efforts at combating insecurity and crime in Kogi State, the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), recently made Governor Yahaya Bello a patron of the Association. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at the strides of the governor that earned him the award   Prior to January 2016, Kogi State was […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica