Glitz as New Telegraph unveils 2022 Award winners

In line with its decision to reward excellence through a highly competitive and prestigious annual award, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers, has unveiled recipients of its 2022 Awards.

The award, according to the Managing Director/Editor-in- Chief of the company, Ayodele Aminu, seeks to reward individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves through hard work and remarkable contributions to the development of the nation, in both public and private sectors.

Besides, the award also recognises the various roles and impacts made by these individuals and corporate entities in contributing to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria. Billed to hold at the prestigious Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on November 18, 2022, at 5:00pm, the New Telegraph Awards is expected to galvanise and inspire awardees towards greater excellence, while also helping to encourage others to aspire to such levels of distinction.

Coming on board for the very first time in the New Telegraph’s highly anticipated yearly ritual, is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who emerges as winner of the Statesmanof- the-Year Award. Instructively, the award is coming at a time Osinbajo’s sterling performance in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has remained a reference point in the day-to-day analysis of the performance index of the government.

Closely following is the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clinches the Governor-of-the-Year Award in Education. For the second time, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu clinches the Governorof- the-Year Award in the Trade and Commerce category, while his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, carts away the Political Icon of the Year Award.

Also, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, emerges winner of the Governor- of-the-Year Award in Security while Kogi State Gov ernor, Yahaya Bello, picks the Governor-of-the-Year Award in the Youths and Women Empowerment category.

Also recognised is the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who emerged winner of the Governor-of-the- Year Award in Investments while his Ebonyi State counterpart, Engr. Dave Umahi, clinches the Governor-of-the- Year Award in Infrastructure.

New Telegraph has also announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) clinches the Most Promising Commercial Company of the Year Award, while Zenith Bank emerges as the Bank-of-the-Year.

Fidelity Bank Plc. is going home with the Most Improved Bank of-the-Year diadem while Unity Bank Plc. emerges winner of the Outstanding Bank in Agriculture.

In recognition of her support and contributions to nation building, the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, will be rewarded with the Outstanding First Lady Award in Health.

Equally recognised is the Chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who won the Most Outstanding Administrator- of-the-Year Award.

For the Most Innovative CEO of the Year 2022, the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, clinches the award, while the Best Maritime Agency-of-the-Year 2022 goes to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

A distinguished businessman and investor, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) clinches the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022; Carrilion Wine Nigeria’s Best Real Estate of the Year Award while Sheikh Mohammed Nuru Khalid, former Chief Imam at the Apo Mosque, Abuja, carts away the Courage in Leadership Award.

In Sports, Lagos State FA Chairman, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi is recognised as Football Icon of the Year in Youth and Grassroots Development, while 2022 Commonwealth Gold medallist, Tobiloba Amusan, clinches the Athlete of the Year Award.

