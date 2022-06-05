Glitz, glamour as BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion premieres

The reunion show of the 2021 Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season has begun. Viewers and fans across Africa have been patiently waiting to see all their favourite housemates again during the reunion show.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, the night which was full of glitz and glamour, united twenty-five housemates of the last season, except Niyi who was absent for personal reasons.

The audience was reintroduced to each housemate who had a thing or two to say about their expectations from the reunion. As expected, they adorned themselves in jaw-dropping outfits with each person walking down the red carpet in extreme grandeur.

The Big Brother ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season was the sixth edition of the show and it lasted for seventy-two days, with White Money emerging as the winner. Meanwhile, Peace Ogor, ex-housemate of the 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, has revealed the reason behind her long absence from social media. Ogor said she needed the break in order to make new strategies and plans. “I just needed a break.

You know how this thing can be sometimes. I needed to take some time. I needed a break. I needed to strategise,” she said. She also revealed her current state of mind when Ebuka, the show host, reacted to her new hair color. “I came back blonde and happy,” she added.

Ogor emerged as the first head of house (HOH) for the BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition. She was evicted after six weeks on the show, alongside Tega, Micheal, and Boma. The reality star had earlier disclosed that she avoided dating on the reality show because she didn’t want to limit herself.

“Having someone outside the house had a great influence. I didn’t want to go into any ship in that house,” Peace had said.

