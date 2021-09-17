Glitz, glamour as LEMU graduates 7 teenage Qu’ran memorisers

A week after unveiling its N200m Ultra-modern hostel and classrooms for the Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College, the Lekki Muslim Ummah, an umbrella organisation of all Muslims in Lekki Peninsula of Lagos State, has graduated seven teenage Qur’an memorisers amidst pomp and pageantry.

The graduands, who have been certified for successfully momorising the entire chapters of the Holy Qur’an, are also said to be grounded in the knowledge of Hadith, Fiqh, Arabic and other aspects of Islamic theology as part of the college curriculum. Speaking at the well-attended convocation ceremony held at the Lekki Central Mosque Hall, the Founder of ZamZam Academy and lecturer at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Dr. Salaudeen Munirudeen Ar-Riyaadhy, congratulated the parents of the graduands for the feat, saying they have successfully secure a better future for their children. According to Ar-Riyaadhy, Allah (SWT) refers Qur’an memorisers as His own people, saying that there is need for everyone to celebrate the Qur’an memorisers, especially their parents.

“After memorizing the Qur’an, the next, the next thing is that we need to celebrate and pamper them to retain the knowledge because Allah and Prophet Muhammad also congratulate the memoriser of the Holy Quran. The Prophet Muhammad has His own people and they are the memorisers of the Quran. “Secondly the Prophet said on the day of Resurrection the Qura’an memorisers will be invited and Allah will decorate them with a golden crown and their parents will also be decorated as well. The parents will be surprised and ask why they are distinguished and honoured and they will be told that it is because they sponsored their children to memorise the Holy Quran.”

The scholar, however, urged the parents to ensure that the knowledge of Qur’an is preserved by protecting the graduands from societal distractions, even as he advised the graduands to always consider the knowledge of the holy Qur’an in any appointment they want to take in the nearest future. “Majority of them will not be Imam in future, we have some of them who want to be engineers, doctors, lectures which are different from an Imam who is always reading the Holy Qur’an” On his part, the College Director, Imam Ridwan Jamiu, said that it had been rightly observed that science without religion is blind and religion without science is lame.

He described science as methodological and analytical study of the signs of Allah in nature and creature with a view to benefiting human here and hereafter. Imam Jamiu, who is also the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, said that if Muslim must claim the lost glory, they must turn to the Qur’an , its memorization and study the application. Other speakers at the colourful event, urged parents of the graduands to endeavor to take necessary precautions to ensure the graduands don’t forget what they memorized.

