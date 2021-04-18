Glitz, glamour as Oba Elegushi celebrates 45th birthday

It was nothing short of glitz and glamour when stylish monarch, HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi, rolled out drums to celebrate his 45th birthday anniversary recently. Held at the Monarch Events Centre, the party was a fitting finale to two days of activities to celebrate King of Ikate-Elegushi Land, Lagos State.

The day began with a session of prayers at the palace after which the event proper kicked off.

The party had top comedians, Gbenga Adeyinka and Ali Baba as comperes. Inside, the venue was spectacularly decorated and guests were served the finest assortment of meals as well as choicest beverages. Entertainment was off the hook too.

Veentage Band, DJ Spinal, Davido, Naira Marley, Patoranking, Fireboy, CDQ and Lil Kesh all thrilled the guests.

The highest point of the evening was when the amiable King was joined by his sweet mother, Olori Sinat Elegushi and his beautiful wives: Olori Sekinat and Olori Hadiza, and together, they cut his gigantic mulit-tier cake to wondrous applause.

Guests at the event included Rt Hom. Mudashiru Obasa, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun- Sani, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi and husband, Dr Taiwo Afolabi (SIFAX), Amina Jambo, Hon. Shina Pellar, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Oba Lateef Adams, Abisoye Fagade,

The Oshinowos,HMO, Seyi Tinubu, Tade Adekunle, Chief Nike Okundaye,Lanre Alfred,Jire Anifalaje, Hakeem Anjolaiya and many others

