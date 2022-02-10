News

Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria now showing on NTA, AIT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the successful premiere of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria on February 5, on Globacom’s mobile streaming app, GloTV, the telecommunications and digital services provider has announced it will extend the weekly broadcasts of the show to both Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Africa Independent Television (AIT), beginning this week. This season has begun on a high note with the first episode showcasing explosive contests that featured male break dancers battling in the audition/ elimination rounds into quarterfinals of the ‘B-Boys’ dance category of the competition.

The one-hour show, which was exclusively aired on Globacom’s top rated mobile streaming app, featured contests across six regional venues – Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin and Lagos. The excitement packed episode, which saw several contestants’ showcasing jaw dropping break dance moves, aired on February 10, between 6pm and 7pm on NTA then on February 11, on AIT between 9pm and 10pm. The show will subsequently air weekly on GloTV app on Saturdays by 8pm, NTA on Sundays by 8pm and AIT on Tuesdays by 9pm. Among the winners who qualified for the semi-finals from the first episode are dance talents equally gifted in other aspects of life, including Abuja-based gymnastics coach, BBOY Irah, sixfoot tall dancer, BBOY Off, sociology graduate BBOY Victor Vic, Enugu based graphic designer BBOY Bliss, and fashion model BBOY Softy. The most impressive performances of the first episode were performances from BBOY Lil Vic in Abuja; BBOYs Jamz rock, Jerry, Duke, Whirlz in Benin, BBOY Pryme in Enugu and Pizaro in Lagos.

 

Our Reporters

