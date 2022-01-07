Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: We look forward to world championships, say contestants

Contestants from the regional auditions of Globacom-sponsored ‘Battle of the Year Nigeria’ have expressed their desire to represent the country at the finals of the international dance tournament. At a media parley on Thursday, Globacom apprised attendees with updates on the conclusion of regional auditions of the competition nationwide. A contestant at the Enugu auditions, Festus Kalu, said he was a first time participant in a dance-focused contest, adding that he was full of optimism that he would continue to pursue his dance career after the competition. “I saw the advert on Facebook and decided to come and try.

I will love to open a dance studio if I win and pursue my dance career fully,” he enthused. Similarly, Mariam Lawal, who contested in Abuja, noted that she had been dancing since she was 10 years old. Lawal, who is currently a dance instructor in a private secondary school in Kaduna, said it will be awesome to make it to the semifinals and finals in Lagos. “If I win, I would use the money to help the less privileged,” she said. Also, Judah Wilson, a dance tutor and participant at the Lagos auditions, explained that it was his first time auditioning, though he desires to make it to the finals of the show in order to show his talent to the entire nation.

Globacom used the opportunity of the media parley to explain the next stages of the competition which include dance mentorship programme for all regional winners, as well as airing of the entire show early next year to all Nigerians, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the show which will also be aired live on television. Thousands of dancers showed up at the various venues of the regional auditions to showcase their dancing skills as the contest for Nigeria’s winner of the ‘Glo the Battle of the Year Nigeria’ continues.

A grand prize of N84 million and an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the global stage of the international dance competition are some of the juicy rewards which the competition provides. “Fans and judges present at the various venues of the regional auditions were delighted with dexterous dance moves, with local and international dance legends such as Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany) all taking part. They are also set to feature at the next stage of the competition,” the company said.

