Glo: Beep Call service delights Nigerians

A customer-oriented offering, Beep Call Service, by national telecommunications company, Globacom, has continued to delight subscribers on the Glo network. The packagee, which enables Glo subscribers with low or zero airtime balance to reach out to any other number, both Glo and others, has brought relief to many customers who use it as a last resort to pass messages to their friends, family and loved ones.

The company said the Beep Call Service had been adding value to the lives of millions of its subscribers, adding that Globacom will continue to provide wide variety of innovative packages and plans designed to meet the needs and expectations of its numerous customers. According to Globacom, the new offer is an “intelligent solution through which Glo subscribers can call loved ones, friends and associates anytime they run out of airtime.

The network will then leave a “missed call” on the called number, prompting him or her to call back. It stated that Beep Call Service was stop-gap solution conceived to keep its subscribers talking on the Glo network, especially at critical periods of emergency and urgent needs.

Two Glo subscribers, who have used the service attested to its effectiveness. Moyosola Ladipo is a Lagos -based property manager, whose car packed up one evening in Lagos, said: “It was the Glo Beep Call Service that saved the situation. I had exhausted my credit, hoping to recharge in the neighborhood when I get home. I used the beep service call and lo and behold my wife called back and later sent me credit, which I used to contact my mechanic, who came in later to fix the car

