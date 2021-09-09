Glo Berekete: Customers share positive testimonies

Glo Berekete, a unique tariff plan launched by Globacom last year, continues to garner rave reviews as subscribers who are enjoying the exciting product reel out positive testimonies. With Glo Berekete, every new customer gets a welcome bonus of N600 upon successful activation of his or her line.

“The successful activation includes registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100, and making the first call. N400 out of the bonus credit is for calls to any network, while the balance of N200 will be converted to 200mb of data.” Other benefits of the package include a massive 700 per cent bonus on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet. Subscribers could receive up to N20,000 voice bonus and a 5GB data bonus from a single recharge depending on the recharge denomination.

In addition to these mouth-watering benefits, new customers also enjoy up to 100 per cent extra data volumes on all data plan purchases between N50 and N10,000. The offer is applicable for the first four months of joining the network. New customers usually get on the Berekete tariff plan by default, while existing prepaid customers can subscribe by dialling *777# after which they too can enjoy a 700 per cent bonus on all recharges; though they will not be entitled to the one-off welcome bonus as well as the bonus on data plan purchases.

Customers who have been enjoying the product say that it is one of the best from the stable of Globacom. Asabi Morenikeji who is a trader at Idumota in Lagos said: “Since I bought my latest sim which came with Glo Berekete, I have been enjoying huge airtime and data bonuses. Having known this, I have made it a habit to recharge regularly.

I use the bonus for calls to my children who study in other parts of Nigeria.” The same goes for Akpan Japhet, a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, who disclosed that aside from calling his parents back home, he also uses the free data to download video content which he watches in his spare time. “The data also helps me in my research and studies online as I don’t have to worry much about data cost. On top of these, I still enjoy a 100 per cent bonus on any data plan I subscribe to. With GLO Berekete, all my voice and data needs are satisfied in one tariff plan,” he said.

Abubakar Kalo, a beans farmer from Bauchi, noted that the freebies help him to reach his customers more easily and at minimal costs just like Chidinma Okoye, a seller of fairly-used goods from Enugu, disclosed that she has been able to win more customers by posting her wares on social media using the Berekete free data, which she gets from recharging her Glo line.

Like this: Like Loading...