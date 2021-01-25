News

Glo boosts growth in telecoms sector in Q3, 2020

Data grandmasters, Globacom, drove the growth in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry in the third quarter of 2020, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

 

The data showed that the sector grew substantially in the quarter propelled by data subscriptions which rose by 23 per cent year on year to stand at 151,063,413 million subscribers at the end of September, 2020. The figure for the corresponding period of 2019 was 122,792,291.

 

While Globacom recorded a 33.2 per cent growth in its internet subscriber base between September, 2019, and September, 2020, MTN which came second had a growth percentage of 24.5 during the same period. Airtel, on its part, recorded 21.4 per cent growth year on year.

 

On the other hand, the NBS report showed that the fourth operator, 9mobile, witnessed a decline during the period under review.

The network suffered a 14 per cent slide in its internet subscriber figures between September, 2019 and September, 2020. Glo data services are powered by the huge capacity international submarine cable called Glo-1, a wholly owned facility that brought unprecedented bandwidth from Europe to Nigeria and other West African countries.

 

Globacom’s remarkable performance in the sector was believed to be as a result of the continuing network upgrade that had enhanced data service delivery to its subscribers.

 

Company sources say Globacom was also continuing the extension of its massive fibre routes pan Nigeria at an accelerated pace so as to further improve broadband penetration and the range of Glo 4G+ data services to all parts of the country

