Body & Soul

Glo BOTY: Olamide, Psquare still have the fire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It is often said that those who have the real talent, stand the test of time. At the much anticipated dance show, Glo Battle Of The Year, Popular music stars, Olamide, Psquare brought down the roof with their stage performance. At the mere mention of of Olamide’s name, the guests at the show was thrown into an excitement frenzy before he stepped on stage. Peter and Paul Okoye also showed that they are back and better with their own electrifying show they put up.

 

The guests were reminded of how timeless most of the singer’s hit songs are and he sang to his 2017 hit single ‘wo’. Olamide and Psquare’s performance were among the most entertaining part of the mega live Glo dance battle competition. Nigeria’s Telecommunication giant, Globacom recently unveiled its Glo Battle Of

 

The Year dance competition show to encourage young talents across Nigeria. At the Eko Hotel and suites Convention Centre, where the mega live event took place, Entertainment lovers were thrilled to an evening of dance, music and comedy to usher in the semi-finals of the competition.

 

The energy from the stage to the crowd was at its peak during the Afro dance finals. Angela from Abuja amazed the crowd with her truly African dance steps but was defeated by Izzy Twist in the finals. In a recorded video, Nigeria’s dance queen, Khafi thanked Globacom for the amazing opportunity given to young dancers who seem to have been forgotten by the society and the entertainment industry.

 

Also during their exhilarating comedy performances, ace comedians Bovi and MC Forever commended Globacom for giving dancers the opportunity to make a career out of dancing. wWhile leaving the premises after the show, some of the guests admitted that the Glo BOTY will not only bring many young talents out of obscurity, the show will definitely keep many youths positively busy and out of the streets.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Christmas -inspired ensemble

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It is most wonderful time in the year and the colour red reign supreme.   Though the pandemic is slowing down the celebrations like the Christmas Carol and Christmas music shows around the world, wearing a touch of red to a low key gathering this season always makes an impression.   We bring you red […]
Body & Soul

Heart under my blouse

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Mouth agape, Jay stared at the receding back of this fabulously beautiful, sashaying eve. Beautiful, yeah, tantalizingly beautiful!   Her figure looked like it was sculptured by a love- struck artist. He was shocked. You know, you really don’t appreciate the beauty of certain things that are close to you, until you hold them away […]
Body & Soul

Femi Jacobs warns against instant miracle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has warned people, especially young Nigerians to be wary of the entrapment that comes with anticipating instant miracles. In a lengthy Twitter post, Jacobs noted that Satan won’t stop coming up with scheme after scheme that claims that people’s progress would come suddenly. “You’ve been saying suddenly for 10 years now […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica