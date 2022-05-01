Glo BOTY: Olamide, Psquare still have the fire

It is often said that those who have the real talent, stand the test of time. At the much anticipated dance show, Glo Battle Of The Year, Popular music stars, Olamide, Psquare brought down the roof with their stage performance. At the mere mention of of Olamide’s name, the guests at the show was thrown into an excitement frenzy before he stepped on stage. Peter and Paul Okoye also showed that they are back and better with their own electrifying show they put up.

The guests were reminded of how timeless most of the singer’s hit songs are and he sang to his 2017 hit single ‘wo’. Olamide and Psquare’s performance were among the most entertaining part of the mega live Glo dance battle competition. Nigeria’s Telecommunication giant, Globacom recently unveiled its Glo Battle Of

The Year dance competition show to encourage young talents across Nigeria. At the Eko Hotel and suites Convention Centre, where the mega live event took place, Entertainment lovers were thrilled to an evening of dance, music and comedy to usher in the semi-finals of the competition.

The energy from the stage to the crowd was at its peak during the Afro dance finals. Angela from Abuja amazed the crowd with her truly African dance steps but was defeated by Izzy Twist in the finals. In a recorded video, Nigeria’s dance queen, Khafi thanked Globacom for the amazing opportunity given to young dancers who seem to have been forgotten by the society and the entertainment industry.

Also during their exhilarating comedy performances, ace comedians Bovi and MC Forever commended Globacom for giving dancers the opportunity to make a career out of dancing. wWhile leaving the premises after the show, some of the guests admitted that the Glo BOTY will not only bring many young talents out of obscurity, the show will definitely keep many youths positively busy and out of the streets.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...