Glo commends Nigerians’ resilience at diamond jubilee anniversary

Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom, has commended the resilience of the Nigerian spirit as the country celebrates its 60th independence anniversary. In a goodwill message from Globacom’s head office, the company celebrated Nigerians’ exemplary patriotism, hard work, resilience, determination and never-say-die spirit.

The company said these were the qualities that had sustained the country in its 60 years of existence and urged Nigerians at home and abroad to uphold these enumerated virtues in order for the country to overcome its current challenges.

The telecom company said: “It’s been 60 years of resilience, determination and a never-say-die spirit for Nigeria. For Glo, it’s been 17 years of imbibing and showcasing this same spirit to the world”.

The network further noted that Nigerians have every cause to celebrate the nation’s achievements, milestones and status as one cohesive nation bound in freedom, peace and unity for the past 60 years, adding that the nation’s composition as a country of over 300 peoples of diverse traditions, cultures, inclinations and beliefs should enrich and unite rather than divide us.

