News

Glo commends Nigerians’ resilience at diamond jubilee anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom, has commended the resilience of the Nigerian spirit as the country celebrates its 60th independence anniversary. In a goodwill message from Globacom’s head office, the company celebrated Nigerians’ exemplary patriotism, hard work, resilience, determination and never-say-die spirit.

The company said these were the qualities that had sustained the country in its 60 years of existence and urged Nigerians at home and abroad to uphold these enumerated virtues in order for the country to overcome its current challenges.

The telecom company said: “It’s been 60 years of resilience, determination and a never-say-die spirit for Nigeria. For Glo, it’s been 17 years of imbibing and showcasing this same spirit to the world”.

The network further noted that Nigerians have every cause to celebrate the nation’s achievements, milestones and status as one cohesive nation bound in freedom, peace and unity for the past 60 years, adding that the nation’s composition as a country of over 300 peoples of diverse traditions, cultures, inclinations and beliefs should enrich and unite rather than divide us.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 Fumigation: RATTAWU seeks protection of environment, work places

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over possible effects the unavoidable fumigation of public places occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic may portend, the Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has called for adequate protection of the environment and workplaces. A statement signed by the President RATTAWU, Kabir Tsanni and the General Secretary of the Union, Akpausoh […]
News

It’s not time to trivialise COVID-19 fight, group warns

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

With the coronavirus now reported in all the local government areas in Nigeria, an advocacy volunteer group, the South East Coronavirus Intervention Network (SCIN) has called for a broad-based approach to the fight against the pandemic.   This is also as the group warned that it was yet too dangerous to trivialise the fight against […]
News

Experts advocate increased family planning use to curb maternal mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of low contraceptive use in Nigeria, two medical experts have advocated increased use of family planning to curb maternal mortality in the country.   Both the President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola  and Hadiza Galadanci, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, have called on women of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: