Glo congratulates Nigerians on Democracy

As Nigeria marks the 22nd anniversary of its return to civilian rule, national telecommunications company, Globacom, has congratulated the government and people for sustaining the country’s democracy in spite of present challenges. In a goodwill message on the occasion of 2021 Democracy Day, Globacom congratulated Nigerians “for keeping faith with our democracy and supporting the nation tenaciously all through the years.” The company observed that democracy, globally acclaimed as the best form of governance, has taken root in the country in the last twenty two years, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that it is not only sustained but becomes well nurtured in the years ahead. Re-affirming the role of peace in the development of a nation, Glo stated that Nigeria is a nation of resourceful, diligent and hardworking people who are making laudable footprints across the globe, adding that “Nigerians should be determined to sustain peace and unity of the country and promote national development”.

