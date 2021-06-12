News

Glo congratulates Nigerians on Democracy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As Nigeria marks the 22nd anniversary of its return to civilian rule, national telecommunications company, Globacom, has congratulated the government and people for sustaining the country’s democracy in spite of present challenges. In a goodwill message on the occasion of 2021 Democracy Day, Globacom congratulated Nigerians “for keeping faith with our democracy and supporting the nation tenaciously all through the years.” The company observed that democracy, globally acclaimed as the best form of governance, has taken root in the country in the last twenty two years, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that it is not only sustained but becomes well nurtured in the years ahead. Re-affirming the role of peace in the development of a nation, Glo stated that Nigeria is a nation of resourceful, diligent and hardworking people who are making laudable footprints across the globe, adding that “Nigerians should be determined to sustain peace and unity of the country and promote national development”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presidential Amnesty pledges commitment to beneficiaries’ welfare

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has reiterated the commitment of the programme to provide quality empowerment packages for beneficiaries. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the administrator said it would reduce the ex-agitators’ dependence on the monthly N65, 000 stipends and give them a decent and more […]
News Top Stories

Constitute NDDC Board, N’Delta women ask Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Niger Delta women under the umbrella of National Association of Niger Delta Women (NANDW) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently save the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from its current state as well as prevent the violence currently brewing in the region by constituting the Board of the commission.   The women in […]
News Top Stories

We’ll be back, gunmen warn Imo gov’s kinsmen

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

…as locals flee home, market deserted   Apprehension has continued to grow following last Saturday’s attack on the Omuma country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State by armed men believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN). This is also as members of the community are fleeing their homes.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica