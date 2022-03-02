Glo customers to enjoy bumper bonus in Mi-Fi, Router offer

Subscribers to Digital Solutions Company, Globacom, are to enjoy up to 60GB and 180GB respectively in the newly unveiled Glo Mifi and Router offer by the company. According to a statement from Glo, the offer will run all through the year, 2022. “Any customer who purchases a Glo MiFi or Router from any of the 91 Gloworld shops across the country wil be rewarded with bonus data of up to 60GB for the Mifi and 180GB on the Router”, said Globacom in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday. The company added that the new offer was introduced to give its esteemed customers unprecedented value for money and a delightful browsing experience on its reliable and super-fast Glo 4G LTE network.

It explained that the Mifi and Router, which have the capacity to connect up to 10 Wi-fi-enabled devices including Tablets, Laptops, Smartphones, Computers, Smart TV and Game Consoles at once, will be useful for businesses and homes as well as for individual use. Globacom said all that its customers need to do is to buy a new Glo MiFi device from any Gloworld retail outlet and insert the registered Glo SIM that comes with it and they will receive the free 30GB once the device is switched on and the balance of 5GB per month for 6 months.

The same process applies to those who purchase the Router. They will get 120GB free data immediately the device is switched on and the balance of 10GB per month for 6 months. Globacom urged Nigerians to enjoy the unlimited value to stream, work and play by making utmost use of the opportunity provided by the Glo Mifi and Router offer.

