News

Glo customers to enjoy bumper bonus in Mi-Fi, Router offer

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Subscribers to Digital Solutions Company, Globacom, are to enjoy up to 60GB and 180GB respectively in the newly unveiled Glo Mifi and Router offer by the company. According to a statement from Glo, the offer will run all through the year, 2022. “Any customer who purchases a Glo MiFi or Router from any of the 91 Gloworld shops across the country wil be rewarded with bonus data of up to 60GB for the Mifi and 180GB on the Router”, said Globacom in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday. The company added that the new offer was introduced to give its esteemed customers unprecedented value for money and a delightful browsing experience on its reliable and super-fast Glo 4G LTE network.

It explained that the Mifi and Router, which have the capacity to connect up to 10 Wi-fi-enabled devices including Tablets, Laptops, Smartphones, Computers, Smart TV and Game Consoles at once, will be useful for businesses and homes as well as for individual use. Globacom said all that its customers need to do is to buy a new Glo MiFi device from any Gloworld retail outlet and insert the registered Glo SIM that comes with it and they will receive the free 30GB once the device is switched on and the balance of 5GB per month for 6 months.

The same process applies to those who purchase the Router. They will get 120GB free data immediately the device is switched on and the balance of 10GB per month for 6 months. Globacom urged Nigerians to enjoy the unlimited value to stream, work and play by making utmost use of the opportunity provided by the Glo Mifi and Router offer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Taking the real estate industry to the next level is founder and CEO of ‘Kinetic Real Estate’ – Kevin jay Sengson Cruz’.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

His intense focus and passion to excel in his field of work has taken his success to greater heights. Some entrepreneurs are born to succeed in their life while some are born to rule the world, and Kevin Cruz comes in the latter category. Having done exceptionally well in his career as a real estate […]
News

Kano blasphemy: ‘Death sentence, breach of human rights’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Buhari’s aide backs conviction     An Abuja-based human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has berated a Kano Shariah Court for sentencing to death by hanging of a Kano-based musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad. But President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, expressed backing for the death penalty passed […]
News

Joint Border Drill records seizures worth N11bn in one year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Joint Border Drill codenamed ‘Exercise Swift Response’ has made seizures valued at about N11 billion in the last one year. The Public Relations Officer of the Drill, Mr Joseph Attah made this known in a statement to commemorate one year of the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday. The joint border drill comprised the Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica