Glo customers to get 22 times value on every recharge

To further give its customers a delightful experience, national telecommunications company, Globacom, is availing all inactive prepaid customers who have not used their lines for 30 consecutive days with 22 times value on every recharge of N100 and above.

With the 22X offer, subscribers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. First, they will receive the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish. In addition, they will receive a bonus value of N2,100, which can be used for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria and for data.

Similarly, customers who recharge with N1,000 will get N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria and for data.

Globacom in a statement in Lagos, said subscribers can enjoy an unprecedented 5GB free data and hundreds of bonus minutes every month for three months, depending on the amount recharged, adding that this is by far the biggest of such bonus being offered by any operator in the market

