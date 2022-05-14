News

Glo excites Nigerians with new NIN adverts, bonus offer

Globacom has brought renewed excitement to television screens and online platforms with its recently unveiled suite of adverts. The adverts provide information on how subscribers can link their National Identity Number (NIN) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) on the Glo network. Commenting on the launch of the adverts, the company noted that the “Glo NIN Offer is a onetime bonus offer applicable only to customers who were barred from making outgoing calls on the Glo network as di-rected by regulatory authorities due to NIN non-compliance. ‘‘Once subscribers link their NIN to their SIMS, they will get a N20, 000 bonuses which can be used to call, browse and text on the network. “At Glo, it is all about empowerment and value addition, this is our welcome package to subscribers whom we have missed on the network.”

The adverts see a return to form for the telecommunications company with celebrity and influencer led commercials that are heavy on humour. Riding on a mix of the old and modern, the adverts mine thetowncriertropetogreateffect while the use of celebrities helps to heighten viewer engagement. The adverts which are enjoying airplay on television as well as online platforms feature actors and actresses like Tina Mba, Patience “Mama Gee” Ozokwor, Victor Osuagwu, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro, Damilola Adegbite, Odunlade Adekola, Timini Egbuson, Yvonne Jegede and Jide Awogbona among others. Comedians Gordon, Funky Mallam, Dan D Humorous and MC Forever, as well as Broda Shaggi.

 

