Glo extends 22X value to prepaid customers

More exciting times are here for Glo subscribers as the network has announced the extension of the unbelievable 22X Value offer to its customers on the pre-paid platform. The 22X Value offer which was first launched in January offered subscribers who had not used their lines for 30 consecutive days 22 times value of every voice or data recharge from N100. However, in a press release issued in Lagos on Friday, Globacom stated that all its prepaid subscribers will now benefit from the amazing offer. With the development, every prepaid Glo customer who makes a recharge of N100 and above will be credited with 22 times the value of the recharge.

This is by far the biggest such offer in the Nigerian telecommunications market. Globacom explained that the 22X offer is meant to allow customers to satisfy their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge. “Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value.

They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire. They will also receive a bonus value of N2,100 for data and voice calls to all networks in Nigeria. In the same vein, those who recharge with N1,000 will receive N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data”, Globacom added

