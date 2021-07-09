Glo extends pre-paid roaming, 4G LTE services to China, UAE

As part of efforts to continuously enrich the experience of its subscribers, national telecommunication company, Globacom, has commenced pre-paid roaming, data roaming and 4G LTE services in China and the United Arab Emirates. Globacom said in a statement that the commencement of the services in these countries is a continuation of its foray into different strategic locations across the world where Glo services can be enjoyed by its customers. It said with the development, Glo customers visiting China and UAE will have unhindered access to super fast 4G LTE and pre-paid roaming, in addition to all postpaid services which had been launched by Globacom many years ago. “We assure our customers of excellent calling and browsing services,” the company stated. The company stated that China and the United Arab Emirates have joined other countries where its customers can enjoy its prepaid and postpaid services. Others include the United Kingdom, Finland, Spain, Serbia, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Holland, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark and other parts of Europe.

