Glo extends pre-paid roaming, 4G LTE services to China, UAE

As part of efforts to continuously enrich the experience of its subscribers, national telecommunication company, Globacom, has commenced pre-paid roaming, data roaming and 4G LTE services in China and the United Arab Emirates. Globacom said in a statement that the commencement of the services in these countries is a continuation of its foray into different strategic locations across the world where Glo services can be enjoyed by its customers. It said with the development, Glo customers visiting China and UAE will have unhindered access to super fast 4G LTE and pre-paid roaming, in addition to all postpaid services which had been launched by Globacom many years ago. “We assure our customers of excellent calling and browsing services,” the company stated. The company stated that China and the United Arab Emirates have joined other countries where its customers can enjoy its prepaid and postpaid services. Others include the United Kingdom, Finland, Spain, Serbia, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Holland, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark and other parts of Europe.
Buhari’s govt more liberal than Obasanjo’s –Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is afraid of breaching any law or the constitution of the country. Also, the senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he should not be blamed for the failure of President Buhari. Speaking on ‘News Night’ […]
Ex-lawmaker accuses APC of assassination plot
A former Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) member in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Ekundayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima) has cried out over an alleged attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to assassinate him using sponsored thugs. The PDP lawmaker claimed that the armed thugs allegedly invaded his hotel in […]
Man who believed virus was hoax loses wife to Covid-19
A Florida taxi driver, who believed false claims that coronavirus was a hoax, has lost his wife to Covid-19. Brian Lee Hitchens and his wife, Erin, had read claims online that the virus was fabricated, linked to 5G or similar to the flu. The couple didn’t follow health guidance or seek help when they […]
