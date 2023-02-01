Glo Festival of Joy promo car winner, others emerge in Onitsha

Car winner of the Glo Featival of Joy promo and other winners in a draw held in Onitsha, Anambra State yesterday, will be presented their prizes today. Nigerian telecoms operator, Globacom, has yesterday held another draw in Onitsha, Anambra State for a fresh set of winners in its Festival of Joy promotion. The draw, which was held at Gloworld shop, New Market Road, in Onitsha, was witnessed by the media, Glo subscribers, and the representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Ezelue Nnamdi. The company disclosed that winners who emerged from the draws will receive their prizes at a presentation ceremony to be held on February 1.
