Glo International Calling Bundles now available on E-Top Up, Direct Recharge

Glo customers can now subscriber to its popular International Direct Dialling (IDD) bundles for international calls via E-Top Up channels and Direct Recharge.

Globacom announced the additional subscription options in a press statement issued in Lagos over the weekend.

According to the company, Glo International calling Bundles allow subscribers to enjoy high quality international calls at very competitive prices.

They are available for existing and new prepaid subscribers. For the Direct Recharge option, the customer is required ddial 605 recharge PIN#, while the E-Top Up can be made via electronic channels such as bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms and PoS terminals. Subscribers can also buy the Glo IDD bundles by dialing *777# or through the Glo Café app.

Like this: Like Loading...