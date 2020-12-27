News

Glo International Calling Bundles now available on E-Top Up, Direct Recharge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Glo customers can now subscriber to its popular International Direct Dialling (IDD) bundles for international calls via E-Top Up channels and Direct Recharge.

 

Globacom announced the additional subscription options in a press statement issued in Lagos over the weekend.

 

According to the company, Glo International calling Bundles allow subscribers to enjoy high quality international calls at very competitive prices.

 

They are available for existing and new prepaid subscribers. For the Direct Recharge option, the customer is required ddial 605 recharge PIN#, while the E-Top Up can be made via electronic channels such as bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms and PoS terminals. Subscribers can also buy the Glo IDD bundles by dialing *777# or through the Glo Café app.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Spider’s venom can tackle pain in irritable bowel syndrome

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyem

Researchers in Australia have disclosed that the venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of people with the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).   According to the findings of the new study published in the journal ‘Pain,’ there were hundreds of […]
News

Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll soon be known for innovation, technology

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that Nigeria would soon be globally known for her innovation and technology aside being a leading producer of crude oil. Osinbajo stated this in a virtual message to the 2020 Art of Technology Conference with the theme: “Smart data, Smarter Lagos,” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a release […]
News

PDP to Buhari: Don’t succumb to pressure, ensure free poll in Ondo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to renege on his promise to ensure free and fair election in the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.   The party, however, reminded President Buhari of the praises and commendations coming to him from all parts of the country and the global community […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: