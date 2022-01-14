News

Glo Joy Unlimited promo: ‘No better way to start 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The latest car winner in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion, 37-year-old Kafayat Adewale, yesterday declared that there could not have been a better way to start the New Year. The insurance executive, who received the keys to her brand new Kia Rio at a prize-presentation event held in Okota, Lagos, said: “For the past five days, I have not been myself. It’s not that I don’t have a car, but if anyone had predicted in December that I will have a brand new car in January, I wouldn’t have believed.” She said the calls from Glo informing her about her fortune sounded like a fairy tale until she arrived at the venue of the presentation and saw the car parked there. “It was then I became convinced. I have received the car key and I am now a Glo ambassador.

I will continue to convince all Nigerians to join the Glo network. God bless Glo.” Adewale was among the 67 winners who went home with their prizes. The rest 65 received household appliances, including 23 television sets, 20 refrigerators and 23 generators.

They said Glo “has brought joy to us at the beginning of the New Year, thus giving us hope for a better year ahead”. For Allen Onyige, a television production executive in Berger, Lagos, it was prayer answered. “I was actually trusting God for a new generator for my production work since last year, only for me to receive a call from Glo this January that I won a brand new generator.”

 

Our Reporters

