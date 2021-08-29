News

Glo lauds subscribers’ support, offers free calls to celebrate anniversary

In appreciation of their continued support and patronage throughout its 18years of operation, Nigeria’s leading telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has given its customers free calls and data to commemorate its anniversary.

 

In a statement issued ahead of its anniversary on August 29th, the operator which currently has over 50 million subscribers, said that prepaid customers will receive a gift of N200 airtime comprising 6 minutes of talk time, which they can use for calls to other Glo customers and 200MB data for browsing as they please. According to Globacom,

 

“As we mark the 18th year of operation, we wish to appreciate the support of all our customers and stakeholders, including the government and regulators, for their continued faith in our business to significantly contribute to the sustainable development of the country”.

 

At its inception, Globacom launched Nigeria’s first Per Second Billing system, thus ensuring massive telephone penetration  in Nigeria.

 

This earned it praise from the International Telecommunication Union, an agency of the United Nations, commending it for playing a critical role in revolutionizing Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

 

“The free airtime and data to our esteemed subscribers is a token of appreciation of their patronage and support in building a world class company.”

