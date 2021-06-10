News

Glo launches ALWAYS ON to help subscribers keep lines active

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has launched a new prepaid tariff which allows subscribers to retain their phone numbers for one full year even if they do not use the lines during the period. With the plan, which is called ‘ALWAYS ON’, Glo customers do not need to worry about their lines getting suspended or disconnected even if they have not made calls, used data or SMS.

The company announced the introduction of the plan in a press statement released in Lagos on Tuesday. It explained that with a token payment of just N500: “The customer will enjoy the assurance of 365 days of continued service, even if the customer does not make or receive calls, text or browse”. According to Globacom: “‘ALWAYS ON’ is available to all existing and new prepaid Glo subscribers and is especially beneficial to customers who travel out of the country for long durations without access to the network or customers whose handsets got stolen or damaged but do not have immediate means of replacement. They can now be rest assured that their lines will not be disconnected due to inactivity.

“Customers can subscribe to the plan by simply dialling *777# and selecting ALWAYS ON from the menu. Upon confirmation, a one-time fee of N500 will be deducted from the customer’s main account after which he or she will be subscribed to the plan and given 365 days of uninterrupted access to the network.” ALWAYS ON customers can still purchase any Glo product and services as normal and they can subscribe to any other GLO tariff plan at any time via *777# or via Glo Café. On what happens at the expiration of the ALWAYS ON subscription, Globacom explained that the subscriber will receive SMS and email reminders (where applicable) prior to expiration for re-subscription to the ALWAYS ON plan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi Govt expends N20bn on payment of retirement benefits in 6 years

Posted on Author Ahmed Idrisr

Kebbi State Government has spent over N20 billion on the payment of benefits of retired civil servants. Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Mamudu Muhammad Warra said that the payment was from 2015 to date, adding that the release of funds brings relief to the civil servants […]
News Top Stories

Kwara gets N100m World Bank/NCDC COVID-19 support fund

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State government has received N100 million World Bank grant to strengthen its impressive showings in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.   A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the Covid-19 Technical Committee, said that the fund was channelled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) […]
News

Ritual stigma: Beggars protest low patronage in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

About 250 beggars in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday protested low patronage by members of the public, following rumours that some rich men usually ‘buy’ money from them for fetish purposes. According to the spokesperson for the destitute, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Serikin Hausawa of Hausawa Community, Oja’ba, Ibadan, the situation had created a deep hatred for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica