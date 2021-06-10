Glo launches ALWAYS ON to help subscribers keep lines active

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has launched a new prepaid tariff which allows subscribers to retain their phone numbers for one full year even if they do not use the lines during the period. With the plan, which is called ‘ALWAYS ON’, Glo customers do not need to worry about their lines getting suspended or disconnected even if they have not made calls, used data or SMS.

The company announced the introduction of the plan in a press statement released in Lagos on Tuesday. It explained that with a token payment of just N500: “The customer will enjoy the assurance of 365 days of continued service, even if the customer does not make or receive calls, text or browse”. According to Globacom: “‘ALWAYS ON’ is available to all existing and new prepaid Glo subscribers and is especially beneficial to customers who travel out of the country for long durations without access to the network or customers whose handsets got stolen or damaged but do not have immediate means of replacement. They can now be rest assured that their lines will not be disconnected due to inactivity.

“Customers can subscribe to the plan by simply dialling *777# and selecting ALWAYS ON from the menu. Upon confirmation, a one-time fee of N500 will be deducted from the customer’s main account after which he or she will be subscribed to the plan and given 365 days of uninterrupted access to the network.” ALWAYS ON customers can still purchase any Glo product and services as normal and they can subscribe to any other GLO tariff plan at any time via *777# or via Glo Café. On what happens at the expiration of the ALWAYS ON subscription, Globacom explained that the subscriber will receive SMS and email reminders (where applicable) prior to expiration for re-subscription to the ALWAYS ON plan.

