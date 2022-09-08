Glo leads as mobile subscribers rise

With new 2.1 million subscribers, Globacom is leading other mobile network operators as the number of Nigerians using mobile phones increased to 208.6 million in July from 206.5 million recorded in June, this year. This was revealed in the new statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to the report, the figure was achieved by the four mobile network operators — MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile. The data shows that Glo, which recorded the highest gain of 2.1 million subscriptions in the month, drove the increase. In total, the four GSM operators recorded a combined 2.5 million increase in subscriptions in the month under review. In July, MTN activated 392,440 telephone lines; Airtel 90,955, while 9mobile subscription fell by 63,840. With the growth recorded by operators, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also jumped from 108.15 per cent in June to 109.47 per cent in July 2022. According to NCC, the teledensity is calculated based on a population estimate of 190 million. Further analysis shows that mobile network operators gained 13.5 million new subscriptions, after losing close to 20 million subscriptions as a result of government’s ban on new SIM registration between December 2020 and April 2021. In term of Internet subscriptions, MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile pushed the numbers from 150.7 million in June to 151.4 million in July. Other platforms to access the Internet (Fixed Wired, ISP wired/wireless) added 366,271 to push the figure to 152 million.

Broadband connections also leaped by 310,631, moving from 84.6 million in June to 84.9 million in July. Largely, MTN, which, on August 24 began a pilot 5G services in Nigeria with the hope of spreading commercial services to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri and Maiduguri by year-end, maintained its dominance of the market with 38 per cent penetration and 79.4 million customers. Globacom is next with 58.3 million users and 27.9 per cent market reach. Airtel is third with 27.9 per cent reach and 58.2 million users, with 9mobile in fourth position, servicing 12.5 million users and six per cent penetration. Meanwhile, NCC has said that over 50,000 cases of major destruction to telecoms infrastructure and facilities have been reported across the country in the past five years, raising the alarm over the implication of these incidents to the quality of telecommunications services.

