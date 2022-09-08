Business

Glo leads as mobile subscribers rise

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

With new 2.1 million subscribers, Globacom is leading other mobile network operators as the number of Nigerians using mobile phones increased to 208.6 million in July from 206.5 million recorded in June, this year. This was revealed in the new statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to the report, the figure was achieved by the four mobile network operators — MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile. The data shows that Glo, which recorded the highest gain of 2.1 million subscriptions in the month, drove the increase. In total, the four GSM operators recorded a combined 2.5 million increase in subscriptions in the month under review. In July, MTN activated 392,440 telephone lines; Airtel 90,955, while 9mobile subscription fell by 63,840. With the growth recorded by operators, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also jumped from 108.15 per cent in June to 109.47 per cent in July 2022. According to NCC, the teledensity is calculated based on a population estimate of 190 million. Further analysis shows that mobile network operators gained 13.5 million new subscriptions, after losing close to 20 million subscriptions as a result of government’s ban on new SIM registration between December 2020 and April 2021. In term of Internet subscriptions, MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile pushed the numbers from 150.7 million in June to 151.4 million in July. Other platforms to access the Internet (Fixed Wired, ISP wired/wireless) added 366,271 to push the figure to 152 million.

Broadband connections also leaped by 310,631, moving from 84.6 million in June to 84.9 million in July. Largely, MTN, which, on August 24 began a pilot 5G services in Nigeria with the hope of spreading commercial services to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri and Maiduguri by year-end, maintained its dominance of the market with 38 per cent penetration and 79.4 million customers. Globacom is next with 58.3 million users and 27.9 per cent market reach. Airtel is third with 27.9 per cent reach and 58.2 million users, with 9mobile in fourth position, servicing 12.5 million users and six per cent penetration. Meanwhile, NCC has said that over 50,000 cases of major destruction to telecoms infrastructure and facilities have been reported across the country in the past five years, raising the alarm over the implication of these incidents to the quality of telecommunications services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Osun partners Sterling Bank, others to launch tourism master plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Osun State Government has announced plans to launch a tourism master plan known as ‘Culture and Tourism for Sustainable Economy’ (CUTOSEC) on November 19, 2020 in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.   This is in collaboration with Sterling Bank Plc, Goge Africa, African Union ECOSSOC and La Campagne Tropicana. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, […]
Business

Allianz brand value climbs 17% to $15bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Allianz continues to be the world’s most valuable insurance brand, according to the 2021 Best Global Brands ranking, released by leading consultancy, Interbrand, yesterday. Within the top 100 global brands, Allianz has climbed five ranks since 2020 to #34. Allianz’s brand value has risen by $2.2 billion in one year to $15.2 billion, an increase […]
Business

Survey shows support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020 –PwC

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

A new survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) has showed an overwhelming public support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020. The survey indicated that majority of respondents were most excited about the reduction of minimum tax from 0.5 percent to 0.25 per cent of turnover in the new act. Sharing insights on how the Finance Act 2020, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica