Glo makes NIN registration easier with Appointment Manager

In a bid to make it much easier and more convenient for members of the public to register for their National Identity Number (NIN), national telecommunication company, Globacom, has launched Appointment Manager, an app that helps them book for the registration online.

Through the app, people desiring to register for NIN will be able to choose a day, time and Gloworld outlet convenient for them to visit for the process. “The Appointment Manager was unveiled to help our numerous subscribers and Nigerians in general to reduce the stress involved in the NIN registration process,” Globacom said in a statement released in Lagos yesterday.

The company added that through the utilisation of the app, customers would go through the process hasslefree, which saved them time and also ensured the registration was done in a safe and COVID-19-compliant environment, with fewer people in attendance. To use the app, Glo said the customer would “Enter the URL https:// ninappt.gloworld.com/ on any browser and enter phone number in this format: 08050000000. This will be followed by clicking on the date icon to select available dates for the month, followed by selection of desired state and shop. Next is the selection of the desired time to be followed by the entrance of the number provided by the app to ensure the customer is indeed a human being, after which he or she will click on submit.”

