News

Glo makes NIN registration easier with Appointment Manager

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a bid to make it much easier and more convenient for members of the public to register for their National Identity Number (NIN), national telecommunication company, Globacom, has launched Appointment Manager, an app that helps them book for the registration online.

Through the app, people desiring to register for NIN will be able to choose a day, time and Gloworld outlet convenient for them to visit for the process. “The Appointment Manager was unveiled to help our numerous subscribers and Nigerians in general to reduce the stress involved in the NIN registration process,” Globacom said in a statement released in Lagos yesterday.

The company added that through the utilisation of the app, customers would go through the process hasslefree, which saved them time and also ensured the registration was done in a safe and COVID-19-compliant environment, with fewer people in attendance. To use the app, Glo said the customer would “Enter the URL https:// ninappt.gloworld.com/ on any browser and enter phone number in this format: 08050000000. This will be followed by clicking on the date icon to select available dates for the month, followed by selection of desired state and shop. Next is the selection of the desired time to be followed by the entrance of the number provided by the app to ensure the customer is indeed a human being, after which he or she will click on submit.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun businessman asks #EndSARS to sheathe sword, offers employment

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Amidst #EndSARS imbroglio in the country, a foremost estate agent and businessman, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye yesterday urged protesters to sheathe their sword and allow governments at all levels address their grievances as he inaugurated a multi-millionaire hotel, creating jobs for numerous youths in Atan, a suburb of Ogun State.   He was, however, eulogized by […]
News

North Central tops drug cases 2019 – NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The North Central geo-political zone of the country recorded 517,711.69 cases to top the number of drug cases in 2019. That is according to the latest drug seizure and arrest statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The zone was followed by South-West and South- South zones with 44,744.13 and 28,885.85 cases recorded respectively. […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 125 new cases as recoveries exceed 49,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s recovery count of coronavirus infections has exceeded 49,000 with 113 persons discharged on Thursday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for September 24, 2020. The country has recorded more than 7,000 recoveries within the month of September. According to data from the NCDC, as of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica