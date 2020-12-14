Glo, ministry salute victorious boxer

National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, on the successful defence of his world boxing titles against Bulgarian challenger, Kubrat Pulev, at SSE Arena in London on Saturday night.

Joshua, a Glo brand ambassador, retained his four world heavyweight titles, International Boxing Federation (IBF),World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) by knocking out Pulev in the 9th round.

In a statement in Lagos on Sunday, Globacom stated that Joshua’s victory further reinforced the message, “Champions go the distance and they go further”, in the Glo commercial, “Heart of a Champion”, released by the operator in the build-up to the bout.

“Like you stated in the television commercial, ‘I was born hungry for success, it’s the Nigerian way’, you clearly demonstrated, right from the start of the fight, the determination to excel, the resilience and the ‘can-do’ spirit which Nigerians are known for, thus achieving the remarkable victory,”

Globacom said. Also, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has congratulated Nigerian- born British Heavyweight World champion Anthony Joshua on his victory over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night in London.

According to a statement from the Ministry,” We team up with other Nigerians to salute Anthony Joshua on his victory over Pulev.

The courage, tenacity and die hard spirit you displayed against Puyev is an attestation of your hardwork, commitment and discipline which has kept you at the top. Once again, you not only made us proud, but proved to the world that you are the best in the Heavyweight class.

We urge you not to relent in sustaining your pole position in world boxing. Keep soaring, we are indeed very proud of you. We encourage you to maintain the tempo so that you can remain at the top.”

