Glo moved me from Boys' Quarters to a whole house – Festival of Joy promo winner

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer has told the story of his miraculous transformation from being a tenant in a boys’ quarters to becoming a landlord in a day. His is a tale of pleasant surprise as he was struggling to put cash together to pay his rent when he received a call from Glo informing him he had just won a three-bedroom bungalow in Glo Festival of Joy Promo.

The Ikwerre, Rivers State-born legal practitioner, Chimeka Woke, whose name means “God, Thank You”, received a call from Glo officials informing him that his phone number had just been picked in an electronic draw as winner of a 3-bedroom house. Woke was full of gratitude to God and Glo for making him a landlord who can move his wife and 11-monthold baby into his own house at the young age of 26.

He was presented the keys to the house at a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022. He explained that he had just dropped off his recuperating father in the hospital for a physiotherapy session when his phone rang only to be told that he had won a 3-bedroom house. Said Woke, “I literally abandoned my dad and ran to the Glo office on Aba Road just to be sure I heard well. It was as if God and Globacom were monitoring me as I struggled to raise money for my apartment”. The lucky winner was full of appreciation to Globacom for initiating and sustaining such a huge subscriber-reward programme which has changed the lives of numerous subscribers like him.

The Special guest at the presentation ceremony who is the Executive Chairman of Ahoada Local Government of Rivers State, Barrister Ben Eke, noted that Globacom has gained repute for giving back to society. “For giving people opportunity to own a house, I must congratulate you. I am going to be your ambassador in propagating your good works”, he added.

 

