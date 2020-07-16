Glo offers subscribers data in Smartphone Festival

Mobile network operator, Globacom, has announced that its subscribers, who purchase mobile phones from any Gloworld outlet across Nigeria, are to enjoy bundled data along with their devices of choice for six months. The deal is being offered under the on-going Glo Smartphone Festival designed to offer more value to customers and consolidate its leadership in Nigeria’s telecommunications market. According to the company, customers, who purchase devices during the festival, will have access to bundled data from 500 MB per month to 2GB per month for six months. This will, however, depend on which model they choose from a wide collection of phones from popular brands available for the offer, including iPhone, Samsung, Infinix, Itel, Tecno, and Imose.

It further explained that the Glo Smartphone Festival was designed to make the Gloworld outlets nationwide a “one-stop-shop for everything devices” and the best place to get the best price deals, accessories, bundle data ranging from 500MB to 2GB monthly for 6 months and free accessories on their chosen devices.

The company said that all prepaid and post-paid customers who visit any of the over 90 Gloworld outlets across the country during the festival period can buy any device of their choice from a range of latest devices and enjoy the bundled benefits. “Glo remains committed to creating more value for its customers,” the telco added.

