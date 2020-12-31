News

Glo: Our subscribers now have more options for NIN update

Globacom has announced more ways its subscribers can link their phone numbers to their National Identity Number (NIN) as directed by telecom industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The company unveiled three additional update options available to customers for the completion of the process. “We have further simplified the process for our esteemed customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by giving them more options to conduct the process. “Firstly, they can simply text their NIN to 109. Alternatively, they may dial 109# or *109your NIN# directly.

Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call,” it said in a statement released yesterday. The grandmasters of data explained that the four options were meant to further simplify the NIN update process for subscribers and help the government achieve a more secure and reliable data base.

It advised customers who do not have their NIN to dial *346# to retrieve the number if they had registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), while calling on those without a NIN to visit any NIN enrolment centre to get one. Globacom encouraged subscribers with additional enquiries to contact any of its customer contact channels or visit https://www.gloworld. com/ng/nin for further support.

