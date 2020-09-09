Glo powers Super Story on TV

In continuation of its robust support for arts and entertainment, the grand masters of data, Globacom, has been unveiled as the Headline sponsor of Super Story on African Independent Television (AIT) from September, 2020.

Super Story is widely adjudged as the most watched television drama series in Nigeria. It has been receiving rave reviews for promoting good family values and condemning criminalities in all forms since it debuted in 2001.

A statement from Globacom expressed happiness to support the programme which has earned a good reputation in family entertainment with its track record of productions that have become epics in television programming in Africa. “We are delighted to support Super Story to continue to excite some of our esteemed subscribers who watch the drama series.

Super Story is chock-full with viable lessons on slices of life bordering on vices, venal practices, follies and foibles. It is unique with its style of producing various interesting true-to-life stories that are believable and have distinct beginnings and endings”, Globacom said.

It will be recalled that Globacom in 2016 produced and sponsored “Professor Johnbull”, a television drama series broadcast on the networks of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Globacom’s sponsorship of Super Story started last Thursday with Episode One of a new drama series tagged “Revenge”. Super Story is scheduled for broadcast every Thursdays on African Independent Television (AIT) between 9pm and 10 pm.

Viewers can tune to AIT on Channel 253 on DSTV to enjoy the programme. Star-studded “Revenge” is featuring A-listers like Kunle Coker, Shan George, Toyin Alausa, Kehinde Bankole and Funsho Adeolu amongst many others

