Glo preaches peace, love at Easter

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and love which are the fulcrum of the Easter celebrations being observed this weekend. Easter celebrations signal the end of the Christian Lenten season, which is a means of purification for the Christian faithful. The festival is marked by acts of worship, prayer, sacrament, repentance from sins, almsgiving, atonement and abstinence. Glo said in a goodwill message issued at its corporate headquarters, “Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the sins of the world. “His life, teachings, love for mankind and obedience to God exemplify the essence of creation. “He lived a life of peace and brought salvation to mankind. Christians should, therefore, emulate his virtues and live in peace and love.” The network assured its subscribers of unhindered voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) services during and after the Easter celebrations while encouraging subscribers to avail themselves of the various data and voice offerings on the network.
