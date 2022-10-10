Glo restates commitment to innovation at ‘Pushing the Frontiers’ event

Telecommunications powerhouse, Globacom, has stated that it would remain committed to offering innovation and value creation for its subscribers and stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond. The company’s Head Enterprise Business, Mr. Zakari Usman, made the declaration at Pushing The Frontiers: An Evening With Glo, an event held in Lagos for captains of industry, Nigeria’s business elite and select business associates. He said the new addition to Globacom’s E-top up services called Auto Credit was intended to give additional value to subscribers as it would provide smooth transition and connection for customers who run out of credit in the middle of a phone discussion. According to Mr. Usman, “Glo Auto Credit, which can be accessed via bank applications, offers automatic credit for customers to make calls and use data. Subscribers of the service will be auto-credited when their airtime balance gets to a minimum threshold limit at their desired fre- quency (daily/weekly/ monthly)”. He added that, “Globacom has always played at the intersection of technology and life by leveraging technology to facilitate the design and launch of innovative products and services that provide value for all stakeholders while enhancing life.” Guests were also formally informed of the commencement of business by Globacom’s Payment Service Bank, MoneyMaster PSB. The financial services subsidiary started operations recently with the vision to drive the Central Bank of Nigeria’s mandate of 95% financial inclusion by 2024. MoneyMaster PSB’s Head of Product and Marketing, Mr. Esaie Diei, said: “MoneyMaster will disrupt and revolutionize the financial industry in the same way that Globacom revolutionized the telecoms industry with cuttingedge technology and unique products when it started operations in 2003.” The occasion was anchored by awardwinning comedian Gordons and featured comedian Seyi Law and musicians like Teni Makanaki, Ego Obaro, Yemi Sax and wave-making Chike who entertained the guests. New Glo Ambassador and world hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, was also at the event.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...