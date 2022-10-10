News

Glo restates commitment to innovation at ‘Pushing the Frontiers’ event

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Telecommunications powerhouse, Globacom, has stated that it would remain committed to offering innovation and value creation for its subscribers and stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond. The company’s Head Enterprise Business, Mr. Zakari Usman, made the declaration at Pushing The Frontiers: An Evening With Glo, an event held in Lagos for captains of industry, Nigeria’s business elite and select business associates. He said the new addition to Globacom’s E-top up services called Auto Credit was intended to give additional value to subscribers as it would provide smooth transition and connection for customers who run out of credit in the middle of a phone discussion. According to Mr. Usman, “Glo Auto Credit, which can be accessed via bank applications, offers automatic credit for customers to make calls and use data. Subscribers of the service will be auto-credited when their airtime balance gets to a minimum threshold limit at their desired fre-  quency (daily/weekly/ monthly)”. He added that, “Globacom has always played at the intersection of technology and life by leveraging technology to facilitate the design and launch of innovative products and services that provide value for all stakeholders while enhancing life.” Guests were also formally informed of the commencement of business by Globacom’s Payment Service Bank, MoneyMaster PSB. The financial services subsidiary started operations recently with the vision to drive the Central Bank of Nigeria’s mandate of 95% financial inclusion by 2024. MoneyMaster PSB’s Head of Product and Marketing, Mr. Esaie Diei, said: “MoneyMaster will disrupt and revolutionize the financial industry in the same way that Globacom revolutionized the telecoms industry with cuttingedge technology and unique products when it started operations in 2003.” The occasion was anchored by awardwinning comedian Gordons and featured comedian Seyi Law and musicians like Teni Makanaki, Ego Obaro, Yemi Sax and wave-making Chike who entertained the guests. New Glo Ambassador and world hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, was also at the event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo preaches enhanced moral standards among youths

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the importance of enhanced moral standards among youths for sanity to reign in the society. The Vice-President stated this yesterday while delivering a keynote address at the 111th Founders’ Day Lecture of King’s College, Lagos.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, […]
News

Atiku faults FG on fuel price hike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has again punctured the recent deregulation in petroleum that has led to an increase in fuel price, asking “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price drop?” Atiku, in rhetorics on his verified Twitter handle Tuesday morning, tweeted that as a businessman, he is more concerned with the economic perspective of […]
News

FG kick-starts aviation sector roadmap as FCT hands over land to Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammed Musa Bello, has handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for 12,000 hectares of land in Abuja to his aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika. The 12,000 hectares of land is for the actualisation of the aviation roadmap projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica