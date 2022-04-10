News

Glo rewards dealers with special cash, other incentives

Foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, has rewarded its business dealers with special incentives worth several millions of Naira.

The Chairman of the company, Dr. Mike Adenuga said at the 2022 Dealer Appreciation Gala Dinner held by the company at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos, that the company values its dealers who have, over the years, shown commitment and hard work in dealing with the company.

The mouth-watering prizes were in different categories ranging from cash prizes in the form of credit notes running into millions of naira, to other expensive incentives. Dr. Adenuga who was represented by the Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, Mr. Ken Ogujiofor, said the special incentives package worth over N750m was to encourage the dealers to double their efforts in order to contribute their quota to the achievement of the busilatest

 

AIness goals of the network. The chairman further disclosed that the event is in continuation of Glo’s tradition of rewarding and upholding excellence among its treasured business associates.

He said: “We are delighted to note that the reward programme was a huge success, with many of our partners achieving and surpassing the target bands set for the two categories; volume push and activations. Very shortly, we shall be presenting prizes to the winners from different parts of the country.”

Mr. Remi Makinde of Globacom’s Network Implementation Group in his presentation pointed out that the company’s Network Quality Enhancement plan had greatly enhanced the network’s quality. Mr. Viju Unnithan of Marketing Department, Globacom noted that the company was committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and that the company’s products and services were designed to add value to Glo subscribers.

 

